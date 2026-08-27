Dolly Parton's Secret Deathbed Conversations Over Her $650M Fortune Revealed — After She Spent Years Quietly Getting Her Affairs in Order
Aug. 27 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton kept plans for how her massive estate would be divided up as closely guarded as her secret battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The legendary entertainer's death was announced on August 25, but Parton had quietly spent years making sure her staggering $650million fortune would be divided according to her exact wishes. She was even secretly working with a lawyer her inner circle knew nothing about, while Parton's loved ones held "what's next" conversations hours after her passing at age 80.
Dolly Parton Made Secret Estate Plans 'A Few Years Ago'
"She got a bigwig lawyer from both LA and Nashville to handle her estate planning a few years ago. He was not someone a lot of us knew," a close Parton insider who worked with the Jolene singer for almost 40 years told the Daily Mail.
Parton's trusted confidante added that the intensely private superstar kept the true extent of her illness so tightly under wraps that even members of her own business circle had no idea just how sick she was. Instead, they only learned the devastating truth after her nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced Parton's death in a pre-taped video shared to the country icon's various social media accounts.
The 11-time Grammy winner's family only revealed her cause of death after her passing, saying in a statement that Parton had died following a "brief battle with cancer."
Dolly Parton's Loved Ones 'Being Treated Fairly' in Her Estate Plans
The source doesn't believe there will be any nasty battles among the 9-to-5 star's family members over how she chose to divide up her millions.
While Parton was married to her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, for nearly 60 years before his 2025 death, the couple never had children. However, the Tennessee native still had six of her 11 siblings living at the time of her death, as well as countless nieces and nephews.
"She's taken care of all of them," the insider noted. "I don't see there being any fight with all of them because I think they've all — they're all being treated very fairly."
Parton and her siblings had a bitter family feud when their mom, Avie Parton, was left with $1million following their father Robert Lee's death in 2000. While Dolly and eight of her siblings sought a conservatorship, believing she had dementia, two others sided with Avie, and a legal feud erupted. As a result, Dolly was meticulous about her own estate planning.
Dolly Parton Left Behind a Fortune in Music and Business Ventures
The fortune Dolly left behind came from her years as a savvy businesswoman in addition to being a globally renowned singer and songwriter.
She retained the rights to her 3,000-song music catalog, which is estimated to be worth $120million today.
Dolly maintained a highly lucrative percentage of her Dollywood entertainment operation, which included the wildly popular Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, theme park, the Splash Country water park, the DreamMore Resort and Spa, and HeartSong Lodge and Resort on surrounding properties.
The Coat of Many Colors songstress left behind the massive charitable legacy of her Dollywood Foundation, which reported more than $141million in assets in its latest tax filing.
Dolly also owned a sprawling $10million compound in Brentwood, Tennessee, which she and Dean originally built in 1972.
The Bulk of Dolly Parton's Fortune Likely Going to 'Charity'
The insider said Parton put her estimated $165million stake in her theme park operation into a trust years before her death.
The source also believed that the Steel Magnolias actress was leaving a massive amount of her fortune to charity, as she donated an estimated $600million in philanthropic efforts during her lifetime and became even more focused on giving in her later years.
"The bulk of her fortune, I anticipate, is going to go to charity," the insider dished. The pal raved about how Parton became a wealthy, self-made multimillionaire through her own savvy.
"She was one smart lady, as gifted in business as she was in music. And she learned it all the hard way. She never got further than a high school education. She was no dummy, let me tell you," they said.