Dolly Parton's Secret Deathbed Conversations Over Her $650M Fortune Revealed — After She Spent Years Quietly Getting Her Affairs in Order

The source doesn't believe there will be any nasty battles among the 9-to-5 star's family members over how she chose to divide up her millions.

While Parton was married to her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, for nearly 60 years before his 2025 death, the couple never had children. However, the Tennessee native still had six of her 11 siblings living at the time of her death, as well as countless nieces and nephews.

"She's taken care of all of them," the insider noted. "I don't see there being any fight with all of them because I think they've all — they're all being treated very fairly."

Parton and her siblings had a bitter family feud when their mom, Avie Parton, was left with $1million following their father Robert Lee's death in 2000. While Dolly and eight of her siblings sought a conservatorship, believing she had dementia, two others sided with Avie, and a legal feud erupted. As a result, Dolly was meticulous about her own estate planning.