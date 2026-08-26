EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Will — How Her $650Million Fortune Will Be Divided

The Tennessee-born superstar had no children, while her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, died in 2025 at 82.

Her extended family includes nephew Bryan Seaver, who announced her death.

While exact details of Parton's will remain private for now, her lifetime commitment to philanthropy has focused attention on whether substantial assets could ultimately support the causes and organizations she championed.

Parton rose from an upbringing she described as "dirt poor" in a two-room log cabin in rural Tennessee to become one of country music's wealthiest and most successful performers.