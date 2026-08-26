EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Swore Inner Circle to Silence Over Cancer Fight'
Aug. 26 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton swore her closest circle to silence over her cancer fight, keeping the seriousness of her illness intensely private until her death at 80, sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
Parton died on Tuesday, August 25, after what her representatives described as a "brief battle" with cancer.
Dolly Parton's Secret Cancer Battle
The country music veteran had been admitted to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on Friday, August 21, and died surrounded by loved ones. She had publicly acknowledged health problems shortly before her death but never disclosed that she was fighting cancer.
A source close to Parton's circle claimed: "Dolly was determined that her cancer would remain private and made it very clear to the people around her that she did not want details getting out. The people she trusted respected that completely. She wanted fans focusing on her work and the things that brought them happiness rather than worrying about how ill she had become, and she swore her inner circle to secrecy about the truth of her health fight."
Her representatives have not revealed what type of cancer Parton had. Reports before her death had suggested she was also experiencing kidney and autoimmune problems.
Another insider said: "There was an incredibly tight circle who understood the seriousness of what Dolly was facing. She did not want speculation about cancer dominating her final weeks, so everyone around her knew that confidentiality was extremely important to her."
The Heartbreaking Video Message Left Behind
Parton's representatives confirmed her cancer diagnosis only after her death.
They said: "After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones."
Her death was announced separately by her nephew Bryan Seaver, who had served as her head of security for more than two decades.
Seaver said in an online clip that stunned Parton's fans: "This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality."
He added: "It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."
Inside Her Tragic Final Words to Fans
Parton had begun publicly acknowledging her declining health without revealing her cancer diagnosis.
Days before her death, she told People she had neglected some of her own medical problems while caring for her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March 2025 at 82.
Parton said: "As I've shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn't pay attention to when I was watching over Carl."
The Jolene singer also reflected on previous periods of ill health, including problems she experienced during the 1980s.
She said: "You know, this isn't the first time I've had to manage something like this. Back in the early '80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it's not like I haven't been through hard times with my health."
Parton's representatives said her legacy included her Imagination Library and her support for medical research, describing her generosity as a defining feature of her life.