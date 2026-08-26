EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Swore Inner Circle to Silence Over Cancer Fight'

Parton died on Tuesday, August 25 , after what her representatives described as a "brief battle" with cancer .

Dolly Parton swore her closest circle to silence over her cancer fight , keeping the seriousness of her illness intensely private until her death at 80, sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com .

The country music veteran had been admitted to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on Friday, August 21, and died surrounded by loved ones. She had publicly acknowledged health problems shortly before her death but never disclosed that she was fighting cancer.

A source close to Parton's circle claimed: "Dolly was determined that her cancer would remain private and made it very clear to the people around her that she did not want details getting out. The people she trusted respected that completely. She wanted fans focusing on her work and the things that brought them happiness rather than worrying about how ill she had become, and she swore her inner circle to secrecy about the truth of her health fight."

Her representatives have not revealed what type of cancer Parton had. Reports before her death had suggested she was also experiencing kidney and autoimmune problems.

Another insider said: "There was an incredibly tight circle who understood the seriousness of what Dolly was facing. She did not want speculation about cancer dominating her final weeks, so everyone around her knew that confidentiality was extremely important to her."