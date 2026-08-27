EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Demands Comic's Lawyer Be Banned From Explicit Video Lawsuit — Claims Explosive Conflict of Interest
Aug. 27 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Billboard chart singer Brian Evans is demanding that Carrot Top's lawyer be banned from their explosive legal battle, claiming the comedian's attorney is caught in a conflict of interest that threatens the integrity of the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Evans has filed a motion seeking to disqualify attorney Ronnie J. Bitman and his firm, Bitman O'Brien, PLLC, from representing the comic, whose real name is Scott Thompson.
Conflict of Interest?
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Evans claims Bitman is simultaneously representing Chad Fitzgerald, a defendant in a separate lawsuit Evans filed against Fitzgerald and his law firm, in a pending federal appeal – while also defending Carrot Top in the bombshell case.
Evans argues the overlapping representation creates a major problem since Carrot Top's defense could eventually require his attorney to investigate Fitzgerald’s conduct or take positions that could potentially hurt Fitzgerald's interests.
The filing claims Carrot Top may need to obtain documents from Fitzgerald, subpoena or depose him, challenge his account, or attempt to place responsibility on Fitzgerald or another person for the later handling of disputed settlement documents.
Bryan Evans' Demands Explained
Evans argues Bitman cannot independently advise Carrot Top about taking those steps while simultaneously owing Fitzgerald duties of loyalty and confidentiality.
Evans wants Bitman and his entire firm immediately prohibited from filing motions, conducting discovery, attending hearings, participating in depositions, or otherwise acting as Carrot Top's counsel while the judge determines whether they should be disqualified.
Evans has also objected to Carrot Top's request to stay the proceedings and extend his deadline to respond to the lawsuit.
The latest courtroom clash comes amid Evans' disturbing allegations about his former personal and professional relationship with the Las Vegas entertainer.
Explosive Allegations Against Carrot Top
Evans alleges Carrot Top directly sent him an unsolicited sexually explicit video depicting the funnyman engaged in oral s-- with a male who Evans said appeared "significantly younger" than the star.
He claims he never requested, encouraged, or consented to receiving the footage and alleges the incident destroyed his trust in Carrot Top and caused him severe emotional distress. Carrot Top has not been found liable for the allegations.
The lawsuit also accuses Carrot Top of making representations about future entertainment opportunities, including performances, productions, a project called The Funny Robbers, and a country song.
Evans alleges he lacked sufficient mental capacity to understand the agreement because of psychiatric injuries and functional impairments following the 2023 Maui wildfires.
Legal Battle Widens
The legal drama has also spilled into Evans' separate lawsuit involving Creative Artists Agency and agent Steve Levine.
Evans alleges CAA and Levine retaliated against him after he reported the video-related conduct, including by withdrawing opportunities, cutting off communications, and effectively blacklisting him.
However, Evans stresses the lawsuits involve different defendants and different alleged conduct.
Evans is now asking the judge to disqualify Bitman and his firm or schedule an expedited evidentiary hearing to determine whether the alleged conflict prevents them from continuing to represent Carrot Top.