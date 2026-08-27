EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Demands Comic's Lawyer Be Banned From Explicit Video Lawsuit — Claims Explosive Conflict of Interest

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Evans claims Bitman is simultaneously representing Chad Fitzgerald, a defendant in a separate lawsuit Evans filed against Fitzgerald and his law firm, in a pending federal appeal – while also defending Carrot Top in the bombshell case.

Evans argues the overlapping representation creates a major problem since Carrot Top's defense could eventually require his attorney to investigate Fitzgerald’s conduct or take positions that could potentially hurt Fitzgerald's interests.

The filing claims Carrot Top may need to obtain documents from Fitzgerald, subpoena or depose him, challenge his account, or attempt to place responsibility on Fitzgerald or another person for the later handling of disputed settlement documents.