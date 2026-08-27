EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Eyeing Luxury Escape to France Amid Sussexes' UK Move'

He reportedly recently visited the French Riviera and has apparently been spotted around Cannes and Nice, where royal author Andrew Lownie claims the shamed ex-prince has been looking at property.

A royal source claimed: "Andrew knows Harry and Meghan's return is going to dominate headlines and generate an extraordinary amount of attention for weeks. From his perspective, that creates an unusually convenient window in which he could quietly slink away and begin establishing a life in France without his every movement becoming the biggest royal story of the day.

"He has become increasingly isolated in Britain and believes the South of France could offer him both comfort and a degree of distance from everything that has happened. It's there that he is eyeing a luxury life in retirement."