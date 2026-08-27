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EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Eyeing Luxury Escape to France Amid Sussexes' UK Move'

Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor may be looking to make a big move.

Aug. 27 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is said to be eyeing a new life in France – and sources have told RadarOnline.com he hopes the intense attention surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Britain could provide the perfect moment to slip quietly out of the country.

Andrew, 66, who remains under investigation after his February arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, has retained his passport and is legally permitted to travel abroad.

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Andrew Windsor's Secret French Escape

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Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The shamed ex-prince sought to leave Britain quietly during Sussex media coverage, according to sources.

He reportedly recently visited the French Riviera and has apparently been spotted around Cannes and Nice, where royal author Andrew Lownie claims the shamed ex-prince has been looking at property.

A royal source claimed: "Andrew knows Harry and Meghan's return is going to dominate headlines and generate an extraordinary amount of attention for weeks. From his perspective, that creates an unusually convenient window in which he could quietly slink away and begin establishing a life in France without his every movement becoming the biggest royal story of the day.

"He has become increasingly isolated in Britain and believes the South of France could offer him both comfort and a degree of distance from everything that has happened. It's there that he is eyeing a luxury life in retirement."

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Andrew Windsor Spotted in France With Two Women

Photo of Andrew Lownie
Source: Andrew Lownie/FACEBOOK

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie spotted Andrew Windsor near Cannes and Nice.

Lownie claimed Andrew has continued traveling internationally with the knowledge of his brother, King Charles, 77.

He wrote on Substack: "Andrew has not been stuck forlornly in Marsh Farm over the summer. He retains his passport and regularly travels abroad with the knowledge of the King."

Lownie also claimed Andrew had been seen in southern France wearing a red baseball cap, white pants, Timberland shoes and Ray-Ban glasses, accompanied by two women in their 40s.

He added: "It is said he is looking for a property in the region."

There is no suggestion Andrew has broken any law by traveling. He remains under investigation and has consistently denied allegations of wrongdoing.

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Why Andrew Windsor Feels Like an Outsider

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor reportedly declined a summer invitation to join the royal family at Balmoral.

Another insider told us: "France increasingly appeals to Andrew because he feels there is very little keeping him in the life he once had in Britain. He is no longer carrying out royal duties; he has lost his titles and his position inside the family has changed dramatically. If he were ever going to make a substantial change, having the entire royal spotlight suddenly swing toward Harry and Meghan would make this an obvious time."

Andrew is currently living at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk after leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor. Charles revoked his brother's Prince and Duke of York titles last October.

Reports of a potential French move follow claims Andrew declined an invitation to join other royals at Balmoral in Scotland this summer because he felt increasingly like an outsider.

Andrew has also recently become a grandfather for the fifth time.

His daughter Princess Eugenie, 36, welcomed her third child, Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank, in Lisbon on August 3.

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Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor consistently denied all criminal allegations and civil lawsuit claims.

Following Andrew's arrest, Charles stressed the police investigation must proceed independently.

He said: "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter."

The King added his family would continue their duty and service while the authorities conducted their investigation.

Andrew's downfall was driven largely by his friendship with convicted predator Jeffrey Epstein, with whom he continued to associate after Epstein's 2008 conviction.

Virginia Giuffre alleged Epstein trafficked her to Andrew for s--when she was 17 – allegations Andrew consistently denied.

His disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview intensified the scandal and prompted him to withdraw from public royal duties. In 2022, he settled Giuffre's civil lawsuit for an undisclosed sum without admitting liability.

Queen Elizabeth II had already removed his military affiliations and royal patronages.

Further Epstein revelations subsequently compounded the damage to his reputation and royal standing and led to Charles stripping him and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson of their royal titles at the end of 2025.

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