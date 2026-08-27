EXCLUSIVE: Judge Warns of 'Vengefulness' Behind Democrat's ICE Prosecution — as Court Allows Criminal Case to Move Forward

A federal appeals judge has raised concerns about possible political retaliation behind the prosecution of Democratic Congresswoman LaMonica McIver as her criminal case over a confrontation with immigration officers moves forward, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a newly filed 49-page opinion obtained by Radar, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals largely rejected the New Jersey lawmaker's attempt to have the charges tossed over the May 2025 clash at Delaney Hall, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Newark.

McIver was at the facility with two other members of Congress for an unannounced oversight inspection when a chaotic confrontation erupted involving Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and federal officers.