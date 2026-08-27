EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Refusing to Attend Any Public Events With Harry'

Harry has repeatedly expressed a desire to repair his fractured relationships with his family.

In a BBC interview last year, he said: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more. Life is precious."

His relationship with Charles appears to have improved, with Harry, Markle and their children meeting the King and Camilla at Highgrove last month.

The reunion allowed Charles, who has been receiving cancer treatment, to spend further time with his grandchildren.

But William's relationship with Harry remains far more difficult.

"There is still considerable anger surrounding what William believes Harry and Meghan put Catherine and the wider family through," a royal source claimed. "His priority is protecting his wife and children, and he doesn't believe geographical proximity creates an obligation to socialize with Harry, privately or publicly. Charles can pursue his own reconciliation with his younger son, but William is not at the same place emotionally."