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EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Refusing to Attend Any Public Events With Harry'

Photo of Princes Harry and William
Source: MEGA

Prince William doesn't appear to be ready to attend any events with his younger brother quite yet.

Aug. 27 2026, Published 6:38 p.m. ET

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Prince William is refusing to attend public events alongside Prince Harry after his estranged brother returns to Britain, with sources exclusively telling RadarOnline.com the future king remains unwilling to present a misleading picture of royal reconciliation.

William, 44, is said to remain deeply hurt by Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 45, following their criticism of the Royal Family – particularly over remarks involving Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44.

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Photo of Princes Harry and William
Source: MEGA

Prince William refuses to appear publicly alongside his brother, according to sources.

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Harry and Markle are returning to the UK with their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, after recently reuniting with King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, at Highgrove.

A royal source claimed to Radar: "William's position is that Harry choosing to live in Britain again does not suddenly repair their relationship, and he isn't prepared to appear alongside him at engagements simply to create photographs suggesting otherwise.

"He believes sharing a public platform would immediately be interpreted as evidence that everything between them had been resolved. From William's perspective, that would be completely false. Unless something changes substantially between them privately, he does not want to manufacture an image of reconciliation publicly."

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Why Prince William Refuses to Forgive Harry

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William hasrejected creating a false media impression of royal reconciliation, insiders claim.

Harry has repeatedly expressed a desire to repair his fractured relationships with his family.

In a BBC interview last year, he said: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more. Life is precious."

His relationship with Charles appears to have improved, with Harry, Markle and their children meeting the King and Camilla at Highgrove last month.

The reunion allowed Charles, who has been receiving cancer treatment, to spend further time with his grandchildren.

But William's relationship with Harry remains far more difficult.

"There is still considerable anger surrounding what William believes Harry and Meghan put Catherine and the wider family through," a royal source claimed. "His priority is protecting his wife and children, and he doesn't believe geographical proximity creates an obligation to socialize with Harry, privately or publicly. Charles can pursue his own reconciliation with his younger son, but William is not at the same place emotionally."

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Inside the Explosive Royal Betrayal

Photo of Princes Harry and William
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry accused William of physically confronting him during a heated argument.

Tensions between the brothers intensified following the Sussexes' departure from frontline royal duties in 2020.

Harry and Markle subsequently gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey, released the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, and discussed the monarchy extensively in Harry's memoir Spare.

In the book, Harry alleged that William physically confronted him during an argument. He also described Camilla as "dangerous" and "the villain," while alleging information was leaked to bolster her public reputation.

Harry and Markle are expected to establish a private British home rather than return to a royal residence.

Archie and Lilibet are also expected to attend a private school near the couple's new UK base.

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Will the Feuding Brothers Ever Reunite?

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Photo of Princes Harry and William
Source: MEGA

Palace insiders stressed private healing must precede any public reunion.

William has meanwhile taken on increasing responsibilities as heir to the throne, while Catherine has returned to public duties following cancer treatment.

Harry has retained substantial British connections during his years in California through organizations including WellChild, Scotty's Little Soldiers and the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham next year.

A palace source added: "Harry returning creates the possibility that his and William's paths will cross more frequently, but William isn't going to deliberately engineer joint appearances.

"Any meaningful change has to happen behind closed doors first. Living in the same country is one thing – behaving publicly as reunited brothers is quite another."

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