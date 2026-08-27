Karoline Leavitt in Talks to Appear on 'The View' After Stepping Down as Trump's Press Secretary
Aug. 27 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt could soon be taking on a whole new view, now that she has officially stepped away from her job as White House Press Secretary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Conflicting reports indicate the media wrangler, who announced she was leaving her position to care for her newborn daughter, could be courted to join the ladies of The View.
Karoline Leavitt's New View
Producers of the morning gab fest have reportedly already invited Leavitt on the show as a guest. But there is speculation that any appearance could actually be an audition to add the 29-year-old as a permanent panelist.
While official negotiations have not yet begun, the Daily Mail reports the show could already be warming up a seat for her. However, other insiders disagreed, insisting producers "love the current cast" and are not looking to add anybody at the moment.
Reaction to even the speculation that Leavitt could join The View drew sharp contrasts.
"Now THAT would be must-see TV," one person raved on X. "Karoline Leavitt on The View would bring a whole new level of debate. Imagine the clashes, the fact-checks, and the fireworks!"
Another user agreed, "It would be epic, and I would definitely become a fan of The View!"
Not Everyone Plans to Tune in
However, skeptics weren't sold.
"I like Karoline Leavitt, but I strongly disagree," one commentator posted. "Becoming a co-host on The View wouldn't elevate her – it would diminish the respect many of us have for her. This may sound compelling inside the media bubble, but I doubt much of her audience wants to see her join The View."
While another slammed: "Waste of her time. She could be a voice of reason in a chicken shack of clucking freaks. But I could see her passion and energy being used better on a larger stage with a larger megaphone."
President Trump Praises His Press Secretary
Whatever her next move, Leavitt is sure to draw attention. She leaves her post as the youngest person to serve as press secretary and has been one of President Donald Trump's most loyal and visible advocates.
The president announced her surprising resignation earlier this month, posting on his Truth Social site, "Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!
"Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections."
Karoline Leavitt Explains Her Reason for Saying Goodbye
A permanent seat on The View could be unexpected, especially after Leavitt was clear about wanting to take some time to enjoy her growing family.
In her own post on X, Leavitt said she now has a 2-year-old son and a newborn daughter to care for, along with her 60-year-old husband, Nicholas Riccio.
"Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least," she explained.
"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary – and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."