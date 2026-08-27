Karoline Leavitt in Talks to Appear on 'The View' After Stepping Down as Trump's Press Secretary

Producers of the morning gab fest have reportedly already invited Leavitt on the show as a guest. But there is speculation that any appearance could actually be an audition to add the 29-year-old as a permanent panelist.

While official negotiations have not yet begun, the Daily Mail reports the show could already be warming up a seat for her. However, other insiders disagreed, insisting producers "love the current cast" and are not looking to add anybody at the moment.

Reaction to even the speculation that Leavitt could join The View drew sharp contrasts.

"Now THAT would be must-see TV," one person raved on X. "Karoline Leavitt on The View would bring a whole new level of debate. Imagine the clashes, the fact-checks, and the fireworks!"

Another user agreed, "It would be epic, and I would definitely become a fan of The View!"