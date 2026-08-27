Orlando Bloom Sparks Fury by Quitting Film Role at 'Last Minute' Throwing Future of Indie Movie in Doubt
Aug. 27 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET
Orlando Bloom has sparked fury on the set of his latest movie by quitting just as cameras were due to start rolling, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British actor, 49, was due to star in survival thriller Reset alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and his presence in the cast reportedly helped secure investment for the movie.
New Leading Man Needed to Star Alongside Chopra
Filming has been thrown into chaos by his sudden departure, and there are doubts about whether the movie will even be made at all, according to TMZ. Producers must urgently find a new leading man if filming is to remain on schedule.
Aside from acting, Bloom had been set to produce the film through his Amazing Owl production company. Co-star Chopra Jonas, who is also producing the movie, is expected to have the final say over Bloom's replacement.
It's currently unknown why the actor may have decided to exit the project.
Bloom Suffered a Tumultuous Year
Reset follows a woman, played by Chopra Jonas, who wakes up stranded deep in the wilderness with no memory of how she got there.
Days from civilization, she's left with no option but to trust a charming stranger who may not be who he says he is.
The film is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Matt Smukler, best known for the 2022 comedy-drama Wildflower.
This comes after Bloom suffered a tumultuous year, having split from fiancée Katy Perry in July last year. She has since moved on with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Perry's 'Revenge Baby'
As Radar previously reported, the pair are so loved-up they want to have a baby, which, according to our source, will delight Perry. She allegedly was "bitter" that she and Bloom, 49 – who share daughter Daisy Dove, 6 – never added more children to their brood.
Bloom shares a son, Flynn, 15, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, while Trudeau has three children, aged 11 through 18, from his marriage to Sophie Gregoire.
"It's no secret Katy desperately wanted more kids with Orlando and apparently blames him for that failed dream," said the insider
Sources said Perry is relishing how dramatically her life has shifted since their split and is "gleeful" about potentially topping it off with a pregnancy announcement.
"Katy felt really let down by Orlando. Moving on first, and in such a big way, is her way of getting revenge," shared a source. "Starting a family with Justin, a man she considers an upgrade from a self-absorbed actor, is the ultimate proof that Katy has everything she ever wanted. She'd never say it publicly, but everyone knows she enjoys rubbing this in Orlando's face."
Bloom, meanwhile, is secretly dating a Swiss bikini model nearly half his age – 28-year-old Luisa Laemmel.
A source told The Sun: "Orlando and Luisa have been quietly seeing each other for several months."
"They've become a proper little family unit, and Orlando even flew his teacup poodle Biggie Smalls over for the trip," added the source. "He is based in L.A. while she’s in New York, so they don’t get to see each other all the time. But there’s a real spark.”