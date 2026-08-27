Orlando Bloom Sparks Fury by Quitting Film Role at 'Last Minute' Throwing Future of Indie Movie in Doubt

Filming has been thrown into chaos by his sudden departure, and there are doubts about whether the movie will even be made at all, according to TMZ. Producers must urgently find a new leading man if filming is to remain on schedule.

Aside from acting, Bloom had been set to produce the film through his Amazing Owl production company. Co-star Chopra Jonas, who is also producing the movie, is expected to have the final say over Bloom's replacement.

It's currently unknown why the actor may have decided to exit the project.