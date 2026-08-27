Karoline Leavitt Reveals Reality of Working for Trump as She Steps Down From Press Secretary Role After 20 Months

"He is the best boss I have ever had. He is so fun. He has a great sense of humor," Leavitt raved to NewsNation's Morning in America about Trump.

"So many stories I could share about just traveling around the world with him. Air Force One, Marine One, countries all over the world, across our great country here, meeting with great Americans. He has a huge heart. He's hospitable. He's generous."

Leavitt noted about her larger-than-life boss, "Regardless of Republican or Democrat, everyone in this country can agree there will never be another political figure or president like President Donald J. Trump"