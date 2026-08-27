Karoline Leavitt Reveals Reality of Working for Trump as She Steps Down From Press Secretary Role After 20 Months
Aug. 27 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
While some suspected Karoline Leavitt may have stepped down as White House Press Secretary because of Donald Trump's demanding nature, the new mom is sharing what it was really like to serve under the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Leavitt's last day on the job was Thursday, August 27, and while the 29-year-old is looking forward to spending more time with her new baby daughter, Viviana, and her two-year-old son, Niko, she'll still be actively involved in a MAGA-related role.
Donald Trump 'Is the Best Boss I Have Ever Had'
"He is the best boss I have ever had. He is so fun. He has a great sense of humor," Leavitt raved to NewsNation's Morning in America about Trump.
"So many stories I could share about just traveling around the world with him. Air Force One, Marine One, countries all over the world, across our great country here, meeting with great Americans. He has a huge heart. He's hospitable. He's generous."
Leavitt noted about her larger-than-life boss, "Regardless of Republican or Democrat, everyone in this country can agree there will never be another political figure or president like President Donald J. Trump"
Karoline Leavitt Praises Trump For Being 'Supportive All the Way'
Leavitt praised Trump as "supportive" throughout her second pregnancy and maternity leave, which began on April 27, and she gave birth to Vivi four days later. She returned to her job on July 16, but resigned on August 12 after her high-powered position became too much of a "balancing act" with a newborn and toddler at home.
"He's just been supportive all the way. I really think it just proves that he is a pro-family president," the New Hampshire native gushed about Trump, adding, "I'm very lucky and privileged to have a boss who's been supportive."
'Every Day as a Working Mother Is a Challenge'
Leavitt reiterated how tough it has been having a second child at home, even though her much older husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, "has been just an angel and a blessing to me and my kids."
"Every day as a working mother is a challenge. You have to make sacrifices. You have to prioritize your time. And so it's just been a balancing act and a challenge every day on this job over the last 20 months," Leavitt explained to host Markie Martin.
"This is a very impressionable time," Trump's now-former right-hand woman said about her children. "And of course, we never get these years back with our young kids. And so I think, you know, welcoming my daughter into this world in May, your heart changes as a mom. Only mothers understand that."
Karoline Leavitt Explains Her Job Was 'Literally 24 Seven'
Leavitt laid bare the brutal reality of her position, telling Martin, "I think I've, you know, served the president the best I can, and he deserves the press secretary who can be here on the clock, literally 24 seven. That's what the job requires."
The former New Hampshire congressional candidate later told reporters aboard Air Force One that her next position will keep her close to the president, as she'll be working for the Trump-aligned super PAC, MAGA Inc.
"You guys will still see me all the time," Leavitt revealed to the presidential press corps on her final flight as Trump's press secretary.