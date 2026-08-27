Armed Trump Golf Course Intruder Had Intel on Melania — Including First Lady's 'Personal Schedule'

According to the Associated Press, the 38-year-old allegedly had more than 200 pages of writing, which included Melania's personal schedule and detailed information about Secret Service personnel.

Taele is accused of having several notebooks containing 208 pages of drawings and sketches of Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes, as well as information on Melania.

The writings also included detailed lists about surviving "off the grid," according to the report. A search of the Taele's pickup truck led to the discovery of a loaded pistol with a round in the chamber, and another loaded magazine containing hollow-point ammunition.

Authorities discovered an "illegally modified AR platform rifle" in his home, as well as a .45-caliber pistol, body armor, high-capacity magazines, and ammunition.