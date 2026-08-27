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Home > News > Melania Trump

Armed Trump Golf Course Intruder Had Intel on Melania — Including First Lady's 'Personal Schedule'

Photo of Melania Trump, Jeanine John Taele
Source: MEGA

Jeanine John Taele may have had vital information on Melania Trump.

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Aug. 27 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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The armed man who was arrested at President Trump's California golf course is believed to have been keeping a close watch on First Lady Melania Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Earlier this month, Jeanine John Taele was arrested after plainclothes federal agents saw him taking photographs and videos while walking the grounds of the golf club. He was discovered with a loaded magazine in his pants pocket.

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Jeanine John Taele's Melania Trump Stash

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Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Jeanine John Taele allegedly had information on Melania Trump.

According to the Associated Press, the 38-year-old allegedly had more than 200 pages of writing, which included Melania's personal schedule and detailed information about Secret Service personnel.

Taele is accused of having several notebooks containing 208 pages of drawings and sketches of Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles in Rancho Palos Verdes, as well as information on Melania.

The writings also included detailed lists about surviving "off the grid," according to the report. A search of the Taele's pickup truck led to the discovery of a loaded pistol with a round in the chamber, and another loaded magazine containing hollow-point ammunition.

Authorities discovered an "illegally modified AR platform rifle" in his home, as well as a .45-caliber pistol, body armor, high-capacity magazines, and ammunition.

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Jeanine John Taele Not Mentally Fit to Stand Trial

Mugshot of Jeanine John Taele
Source: FBI

Taele was also discovered with weapons on the premises, authorities noted.

"Multiple notebooks containing concerning statements" and two "radio signal devices" were also discovered, according to authorities.

Los Angeles County Judge John Lonergan Jr. also branded the allegations "alarming" during a hearing and added, "This case itself is alarming in this day and age, with the violence that is creeping into our everyday lives, especially with our partisanship in the political environment."

Taele pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges stemming from his arrest. However, the judge suspended criminal proceedings after a pretrial evaluation indicated Taele was not mentally fit to stand trial.

The case was instead sent to a mental health court, and he will remain behind bars until his hearing at Hollywood Mental Health Court on September 9, according to AP.

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Trump Responds to Arrest

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

'I am definitely consequential,' Trump said in response to the arrest.

Taele's public defender, A.J. Bayne, has urged the public not to draw any conclusions, as his client was a Marine who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"He's a veteran; he served our country, and I don't know enough right now, but he has a family that loves him, that has huge support for him," Bayne said, adding that "people assume too much" about his motives.

According to the U.S. State Attorneys' Office, Taele originally told federal agents he worked with the State Department and was at the location for a security detail.

At the time of Taele's arrest, Trump responded, "Well, the only thing I get a little solace from is, they say only consequential presidents. And I am definitely consequential."

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Trump Assassination Attempt on Golf Course

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has been in involved in several assassination attempts throughout his presidency.

Taele is not the only person who has been arrested at one of Trump's famed golf courses. In 2024, Ryan Wesley Routh set up a "sniper's nest" on the fence at the president's West Palm Beach golf course before he was stopped by the Secret Service.

"This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I am so sorry I failed you," Routh wrote a note "to the world."

Routh was sentenced to life behind bars earlier this year. "Your plot to kill was deliberate and evil," Judge Aileen Cannon said at his sentencing. "You are not a peaceful man."

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