Dolly Parton's Former Co-Star Ricky Schroder Sparks Backlash Over 'Disrespectful Tribute' to Country Icon
Aug. 27 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton's former co-star Ricky Schroder has been slammed for his "disrespectful tribute" to the late country icon.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the ex-child star, who worked alongside the singer in two of her TV movies, was branded "tone deaf" by fans after taking a swipe at Parton's politics during his remembrance post dedicated to the singer.
'Even Trump Gave a Better Tribute Than You'
The Instagram post featured a photo of him with the Jolene singer, along with the caption: "I didn't agree with her advocating for Transgender & Covid Vaccine support…but Loved her anyway. Thank you for choosing me Dolly to be your Movie Daddy."
The pair worked together on two TV movies: Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015) and its 2016 sequel, Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, in which Schroder played Parton's father.
In the comments below, one user wrote: "Imagine being the first (and probably only) person in the whole world to post something negative about Dolly. NOT COOL," while another chimed in, "Wow. When even Trump gives a better tribute than you, it's bad."
A third penned, "'I loved her anyway' what a strange tribute. Good Lord." Another person added, "Tone deaf tribute. Dolly advocated for love and not judging anyone."
Anger Over Parton Comment
A fifth user commented, "Imagine writing a tribute to Dolly Parton and still needing to make sure everyone knows which parts of her humanity you disapproved of. She spent her life leading with grace, generosity and love for people who weren’t necessarily like her."
"You could have honored that example without inserting your grievances into her obituary," the comment continued. "What an incredibly small way to remember someone who lived so big."
Rock band Garbage, fronted by lead singer Shirley Manson, also replied from its official account, stating, “F--- off Ricky Schroder,” while journalist Katie Couric replying with one word – "Ick" – under Schroder’s post on Threads.
Doubling Down on Anti-Vaccine Criticism
Fox Sports South Florida co-host Josh Cohen wrote on X: “Congratulations to former child TV actor Ricky Schroder on becoming the first person to disrespect Dolly Parton in her passing. What an absolute douche.”
But the criticism did not put off Schroder, 56, landing another blow on the Jolene singer, who passed away on Tuesday following a short battle with cancer.
On Wednesday, he again lashed out on social media at Parton’s pro-vaccine humanitarian work.
"I warned Dolly to not support the Experiment," Schroder wrote late Wednesday on his Instagram Story, over a video clip of Parton speaking about getting a Moderna COVID vaccine shot after she donated $1 million to early research efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Schroder added that he "wished she listened" to him.
Schroder has posted plenty of controversial content in recent years.
In 2021, he drew headlines during the pandemic for posting a video harassing a Costco employee over the company enforcing Los Angeles County's masking policy.
While he later apologized to the employee, the next year he had a similar incident, getting angry at guards at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum in Abilene, Kansas, for enforcing a federal masking requirement.