Dolly Parton's Former Co-Star Ricky Schroder Sparks Backlash Over 'Disrespectful Tribute' to Country Icon

The Instagram post featured a photo of him with the Jolene singer, along with the caption: "I didn't agree with her advocating for Transgender & Covid Vaccine support…but Loved her anyway. Thank you for choosing me Dolly to be your Movie Daddy."

The pair worked together on two TV movies: Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015) and its 2016 sequel, Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, in which Schroder played Parton's father.

In the comments below, one user wrote: "Imagine being the first (and probably only) person in the whole world to post something negative about Dolly. NOT COOL," while another chimed in, "Wow. When even Trump gives a better tribute than you, it's bad."

A third penned, "'I loved her anyway' what a strange tribute. Good Lord." Another person added, "Tone deaf tribute. Dolly advocated for love and not judging anyone."