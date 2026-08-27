Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's Former Co-Star Ricky Schroder Sparks Backlash Over 'Disrespectful Tribute' to Country Icon

picture of Ricky Schroder and Dolly parton
Source: mega

Ricky Schroder has been slammed for his 'tone deaf' tribute to Dolly Parton.

Aug. 27 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Dolly Parton's former co-star Ricky Schroder has been slammed for his "disrespectful tribute" to the late country icon.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the ex-child star, who worked alongside the singer in two of her TV movies, was branded "tone deaf" by fans after taking a swipe at Parton's politics during his remembrance post dedicated to the singer.

Article continues below advertisement

'Even Trump Gave a Better Tribute Than You'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Ricky Schroder, Alivia ALyn Lind and Dolly parton
Source: MEGA

Schroder starred in 'Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors' and its sequel.

Article continues below advertisement

The Instagram post featured a photo of him with the Jolene singer, along with the caption: "I didn't agree with her advocating for Transgender & Covid Vaccine support…but Loved her anyway. Thank you for choosing me Dolly to be your Movie Daddy."

The pair worked together on two TV movies: Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015) and its 2016 sequel, Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, in which Schroder played Parton's father.

In the comments below, one user wrote: "Imagine being the first (and probably only) person in the whole world to post something negative about Dolly. NOT COOL," while another chimed in, "Wow. When even Trump gives a better tribute than you, it's bad."

A third penned, "'I loved her anyway' what a strange tribute. Good Lord." Another person added, "Tone deaf tribute. Dolly advocated for love and not judging anyone."

Article continues below advertisement

Anger Over Parton Comment

picture of Ricky Schroder
Source: MEGA

Social media users slammed Schroder's tribute.

Article continues below advertisement

A fifth user commented, "Imagine writing a tribute to Dolly Parton and still needing to make sure everyone knows which parts of her humanity you disapproved of. She spent her life leading with grace, generosity and love for people who weren’t necessarily like her."

"You could have honored that example without inserting your grievances into her obituary," the comment continued. "What an incredibly small way to remember someone who lived so big."

Rock band Garbage, fronted by lead singer Shirley Manson, also replied from its official account, stating, “F--- off Ricky Schroder,” while journalist Katie Couric replying with one word – "Ick" – under Schroder’s post on Threads.

Article continues below advertisement

Doubling Down on Anti-Vaccine Criticism

picture of dolly parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton passed away at 80.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Michael Jackson accused his father of physical abuse.

Michael Jackson's Fear of His Father Joe Turned Into 'Hate' During 'Abusive' Childhood

Photo of Kai Trump

Kai Trump's Workout Routine: Inside the Prez's Granddaughter's Fitness Journey and 'Weird' Diet

Article continues below advertisement

Fox Sports South Florida co-host Josh Cohen wrote on X: “Congratulations to former child TV actor Ricky Schroder on becoming the first person to disrespect Dolly Parton in her passing. What an absolute douche.”

But the criticism did not put off Schroder, 56, landing another blow on the Jolene singer, who passed away on Tuesday following a short battle with cancer.

On Wednesday, he again lashed out on social media at Parton’s pro-vaccine humanitarian work.

"I warned Dolly to not support the Experiment," Schroder wrote late Wednesday on his Instagram Story, over a video clip of Parton speaking about getting a Moderna COVID vaccine shot after she donated $1 million to early research efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Schroder added that he "wished she listened" to him.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Ricky Schroder
Source: MEGA

Schroder is no stranger to controversy.

Schroder has posted plenty of controversial content in recent years.

In 2021, he drew headlines during the pandemic for posting a video harassing a Costco employee over the company enforcing Los Angeles County's masking policy.

While he later apologized to the employee, the next year he had a similar incident, getting angry at guards at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum in Abilene, Kansas, for enforcing a federal masking requirement.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.