'Grease' Star Stockard Channing, 82, Walks Red Carpet in London 2 Years After Quitting U.S. After Whining About Donald Trump's Election Win
Aug. 27 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Despite proudly calling herself a "recluse," Stockard Channing made a glamorous return to the spotlight, getting dolled up for her first red carpet appearance in two years at the star-studded London premiere of Practical Magic 2, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 82-year-old actress reprised her role as Aunt Frances from the 1998 romantic fantasy film, joining co-stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock at the movie's first red carpet at the promotional tour.
Stockard Channing Keeps It Classy on the Red Carpet
While Kidman, 59, dazzled in a strapless ice-blue Chanel gown and Bullock wowed in a strapless leopard-print Givenchy frock, Channing looked tailored and polished in a wide-legged blue pantsuit with a white blouse underneath.
She added chunky silver jewelry, including shoulder-length earrings and a heavy necklace.
The outing marked Channing's first red carpet appearance since the 2024 press night performance of the musical Hello, Dolly! at the London Palladium.
Stockard Channing Moved to London During Trump's First Presidential Term
Channing didn't have to go far for the appearance at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, after having moved to London just before the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.
The Grease legend wrote about leaving the U.S. for life abroad, in part because of Donald Trump, in an August 5 essay for The Times.
"Since just before COVID I’ve been living in London. My partner, Daniel, died in 2014, and it was more devastating than I realized; it had a lag effect." Channing wrote.
"The pattern of my life shifted, so I shifted my life from Maine," the actress shared about moving to England's capital during Trump's first term as president.
Stockard Channing Said 'Politics Changed' in the U.S. After Trump Became President
"It vaguely coincided with Trump getting elected and the way politics has changed in the U.S.," Channing shared in her essay.
"When I started playing The West Wing’s first lady, Abbey Bartlet, in 1999, we were about to move to the second Bush administration. The cast had a good look at that Washington world, and there seemed to be a level of honest, intelligent discourse that is missing from 2026," she reflected about her role on the Emmy-winning NBC political drama that ran for seven seasons between 1999 and 2006.
"People look at The West Wing and go, 'Wow, wasn’t it great when politicians had an ounce of integrity?'"
Stockard Channing Is 'Happy Being a Recluse'
"I’ve lived alone since I lost Daniel, and I’m happy being a recluse. I was married four times before Daniel, and they all represent epochs of me," Channing wrote about living a solitary life away from the spotlight with just her dog.
The Good Wife alum described how she keeps her physical appearance simple these days.
"If I’m leaving the apartment, I comb my hair, but I don’t have a wardrobe of designer outfits. Well, I do, but they’re all from the Eighties and Nineties," she noted.
"Do I care how I look? Most actors do – although part of your job is not being self-conscious. But I've never considered myself as beautiful. And I’m not a celebrity 'tart.' I'm just me, take it or leave it."
Stockard Channing Starred As Betty Rizzo in 'Grease'
Channing cemented her place in Hollywood history starring as bad girl Betty Rizzo in the 1978 film adaptation of the musical Grease.
Much of the cast, including John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, was in their 20s when the movie was filmed, but Channing was 33 and also playing a teenager.
She recalled how today, it's only "real grown-ups" who recognize her from the iconic flick.
'Grease' Still 'Gets Streamed A Lot'
"Different age groups recognize me from different characters: for younger girls it’s Practical Magic, for grown-ups it’s The West Wing, and for real grown-ups it’s Grease," Channing noted about how the last film hit theaters nearly 50 years ago.
"Although the critics weren’t kind about Grease, it made tons of money, and it still gets streamed a lot. I guess films are like songs: they take you back to a particular time in your life. Maybe a more innocent time."