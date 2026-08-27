'Grease' Star Stockard Channing, 82, Walks Red Carpet in London 2 Years After Quitting U.S. After Whining About Donald Trump's Election Win

Channing didn't have to go far for the appearance at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, after having moved to London just before the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

The Grease legend wrote about leaving the U.S. for life abroad, in part because of Donald Trump, in an August 5 essay for The Times.

"Since just before COVID I’ve been living in London. My partner, Daniel, died in 2014, and it was more devastating than I realized; it had a lag effect." Channing wrote.

"The pattern of my life shifted, so I shifted my life from Maine," the actress shared about moving to England's capital during Trump's first term as president.