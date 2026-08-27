Nicole Kidman, 59, Faces Backlash From Critics as Star Is Accused of Undergoing 'Plastic Surgery': 'Her Face Looks Like Melted Plastic'

Kidman has often credited staying out of the sun and using high-SPF sunscreen when outside for the amazing condition of her porcelain skin, calling the sun's rays "the worst thing in terms of aging."

For the 2026 Met Gala, the Lioness star admitted that SPF was still part of her beauty routine.

“We finish the facial off with La Crème and the Advanced Protective Day Cream SPF 25 for added hydration and daily defense. Sunscreen is such an important part of my everyday routine, and I don’t skip it even when walking a red carpet," Kidman raved to Vogue.

The Australian native has also credited quality makeup, including "a beautiful, smooth, soft, and still really, really hydrated" foundation that keeps her skin looking flawless and camera-ready.

Kidman also shared two tried-and-true celebrity tips for keeping up her youthful looks with the two daughters she shares with ex-husband Keith Urban: 18-year-old Sunday Rose and 15-year-old Faith Margaret.

"We drink a lot of water in our house! And we prioritize good rest!" she noted about their beauty routines.