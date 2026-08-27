Nicole Kidman, 59, Faces Backlash From Critics as Star Is Accused of Undergoing 'Plastic Surgery': 'Her Face Looks Like Melted Plastic'
Aug. 27 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman's youthful looks at the London Practical Magic 2 premiere led some critics to claim her face looked like "melting plastic" from allegedly having too much work done, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The 59-year-old star's visage appeared wrinkle-free as she hit the red carpet, kicking off promotional duties for the sequel to the 1998 romantic fantasy film co-starring close pal Sandra Bullock.
Nicole Kidman on 'Practical Magic 2' Red Carpet
Kidman wowed in a strapless, shimmering ice-blue Chanel gown with silver embellishments. It featured a racy thigh-high slit, and the Oscar winner wore her hair down in loose waves.
The Big Little Lies star has constantly denied plastic surgery rumors over the years, admitting in 2013 that she once tried Botox "but I got out of it, and now I can finally move my face again," referring to how the anti-aging treatment can leave stars appearing to have a "frozen" effect.
'Her Face Looks Like Melted Plastic'
Critics on X were divided over Kidman's flawless face. "Her face looks like melted plastic," one person moaned.
"Don’t get too close to the lights; might start melting," a second user snarked.
"She got rid of the excessive fillers and did a lift instead. Much better!" a third person speculated about Kidman's appearance.
"Oh, Nicole dissolved the fillers," a fourth user posted, countering that Kidman looked more natural than she had in the past, while a fifth claimed, "She has a really good plastic surgeon."
Nicole Kidman Credits Avoiding the Sun For Her Wrinkle-Free Skin
Kidman has often credited staying out of the sun and using high-SPF sunscreen when outside for the amazing condition of her porcelain skin, calling the sun's rays "the worst thing in terms of aging."
For the 2026 Met Gala, the Lioness star admitted that SPF was still part of her beauty routine.
“We finish the facial off with La Crème and the Advanced Protective Day Cream SPF 25 for added hydration and daily defense. Sunscreen is such an important part of my everyday routine, and I don’t skip it even when walking a red carpet," Kidman raved to Vogue.
The Australian native has also credited quality makeup, including "a beautiful, smooth, soft, and still really, really hydrated" foundation that keeps her skin looking flawless and camera-ready.
Kidman also shared two tried-and-true celebrity tips for keeping up her youthful looks with the two daughters she shares with ex-husband Keith Urban: 18-year-old Sunday Rose and 15-year-old Faith Margaret.
"We drink a lot of water in our house! And we prioritize good rest!" she noted about their beauty routines.
Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Kick Off 'Practical Magic 2' Promotional Tour
Kidman shared how filming Practical Magic 2 in London during the summer of 2025 helped her through a really tough time. She and country star Urban, 58, separated in June of that year after 19 years of marriage, when he quietly moved out of the family's Nashville home and got his own place.
The split wasn't revealed until September 29, 2025, and Kidman filed for divorce the following day.
"I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I felt protected and loved," Kidman shared in November 2025 about being on set with Bullock and the other stars. "It was just very, very safe."