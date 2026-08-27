Rob Reiner's Son Jake Opens Up About Agonizing 8 Months After Parents' Murders: 'Every Moment That I Wake Up, I'm Reminded of My Reality'

Rob Reiner 's eldest son has opened up for the first time since his famous father and his mother, Michele Singer Reiner , were brutally murdered in their home , allegedly at the hands of Jake's younger brother, Nick .

Jake Reiner calls the last eight months of his life a "living nightmare," RadarOnline.com can report.

Jake Reiner gave his first on-camera interview since the night his parents were killed.

"It's been 8 months. It feels like 8 years at the same time. And it also feels like 8 minutes," Jake said. "Because every moment that I wake up, I'm reminded of my reality."

The 35-year-old got personal about his parents, their gruesome deaths, and the difficulties he and his sisters have shared as they continue to try to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives.

Jake sat down for his first interview following his parents' murders with KABC-TV' s Mark Cota-Robles.

Nick Reiner was arrested the next day and charged with their murders. A motive for the killing has never been revealed, but Nick, 32, has a history of drug addiction and mental illness , and reportedly suffers from schizoaffective disorder .

The lifeless bodies of Jake's parents, 78-year-old Rob and 70-year-old Michele, were discovered with their throats slashed inside their Brentwood home in the early hours of Sunday, December 14.

Jake and sister Romy have struggled in the aftermath of their parents' deaths.

Jake did not want to discuss how he feels about his brother, but admitted that he still had so many questions.

"I'll never understand. I don't care how it's explained to me. I don't care what facts come out. I will never understand why this happened," Jake said.

He has not spoken with Nick and declined to say whether he would want to.

"Yeah. I mean, he’s in jail, so...” Jake said, struggling to find right words. "You know, it's... I physically lost my parents. And then Nick was arrested. And now it's me and (younger sister) Romy."

Their fourth sibling, 62-year-old Tracy, is mourning in her own way.