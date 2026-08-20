Rob Reiner's Kids Jake and Romy Testified Before Grand Jury in Brother Nick's Murder Case — As He Faces Death Penalty or Life Behind Bars
Aug. 20 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
Rob Reiner’s children Jake and Romy provided testimony before a Los Angeles grand jury that indicted their brother, Nick, for the deaths of their parents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The recently unsealed indictment charges Nick with two counts of murder, including special circumstance allegations of "lying in wait" and using "a dangerous and deadly weapon" – in this case, a knife. He could face the death penalty if found guilty of the crimes.
Nick Reiner Has Officially Been Charged With Murder
Although their testimony has not been made public, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to People that Jake, 35, and Romy, 28, spoke with attorneys about their middle brother, Nick.
The 32-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the gruesome murders of his parents. After his plea, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman addressed the formal charges.
"This was a profound betrayal by someone who was loved and trusted by the very people he is accused of killing," Hochman said. "The indictment unsealed today also adds a special circumstance allegation that the defendant committed the murders by means of lying in wait."
"We hope that by having a grand jury return an indictment in this case, it will bring us one step closer to a trial and achieving justice."
Rob and Michele Reiner Were Murdered Just Before Christmas
Rob, 78, and wife Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found brutally butchered inside the bedroom of their Brentwood mansion on December 11, 2025, hours after the All in the Family alum got into a heated argument with Nick over his behavior at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.
Nick checked into a Santa Monica hotel a few hours after the killings and was arrested later that evening near the USC campus in the Exposition Park area. He has been behind bars without bail ever since.
Romy first found the bodies around 3 p.m. the day of the killings when the couple failed to answer the door to let in a masseuse for a scheduled appointment. Nick was staying in the family's guest house at the time amid drug abuse and mental health issues.
Nick Reiner Wants His Trust Fund Money
As Nick now tries to ready his defense, he may have to do so without the benefit of the hefty trust fund his parents had set up for him.
Nick filed a petition in California court in June seeking access to the trust his parents established in his name after his birth in 1993. According to his filing, Reiner believes the trust is worth more than $1.5 million and claims he should have already received a mandatory distribution of half of the funds after turning 30.
Reiner asked the court to order the release of that portion of the trust, saying he needs the money to pay his legal expenses and add funds to his commissary account while he remains in jail.
Fiduciaries Don't Want Nick to Have the Money
But that request was opposed by the fiduciaries overseeing the trust, who argue that releasing the money could have permanent consequences.
The trustee's position is that no distribution should be made until a court determines whether California's "slayer statute" applies to Reiner's inheritance. The law generally bars someone from inheriting money or property from a person they "feloniously and intentionally" killed.
Because Reiner is accused of killing the very people who established the trust, Montgomery has argued that the criminal case could ultimately determine what happens to the funds.