Rob Reiner's Kids Jake and Romy Testified Before Grand Jury in Brother Nick's Murder Case — As He Faces Death Penalty or Life Behind Bars

Although their testimony has not been made public, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to People that Jake, 35, and Romy, 28, spoke with attorneys about their middle brother, Nick.

The 32-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the gruesome murders of his parents. After his plea, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman addressed the formal charges.

"This was a profound betrayal by someone who was loved and trusted by the very people he is accused of killing," Hochman said. "The indictment unsealed today also adds a special circumstance allegation that the defendant committed the murders by means of lying in wait."

"We hope that by having a grand jury return an indictment in this case, it will bring us one step closer to a trial and achieving justice."