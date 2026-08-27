EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus 'Planning Dolly Parton Tribute Album' After Icon's Death

"Miley knew Dolly was ill for a long time, so has been thinking of this for a while."

Parton accepted the role of Cyrus' godmother after developing a friendship with her father, although there was never a formal religious ceremony. Their friendship followed years of tabloid speculation that Parton and Billy Ray were romantically involved while touring.

Billy Ray later recalled apologizing to her about the stories, only for Parton to dismiss the gossip with characteristic humor.

She said: "Honey, this s--- sells records!"

Parton, who had no biological children, subsequently treated Cyrus as family and appeared alongside her on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, playing the fictional Aunt Dolly.

Their musical relationship continued long after Cyrus left the children's show behind.

They performed Jolene together in a widely shared 2017 performance and co-hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party in 2023.