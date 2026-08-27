EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus 'Planning Dolly Parton Tribute Album' After Icon's Death
Aug. 27 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Miley Cyrus is planning a deeply personal tribute album honoring Dolly Parton following the country legend's death at 80, with the project expected to celebrate the songs and extraordinary bond that connected the pair for decades, music industry sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
Cyrus, 33, was Parton's goddaughter rather than a blood relative, but their relationship stretched back to her birth in 1992 and developed into one of music's most enduring cross-generational friendships.
Parton became close to Cyrus's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, after they toured together around the time his hit Achy Breaky Heart made him a country star.
One music industry source claimed: "Miley has been thinking about how she can honor Dolly through the thing that connected them most profoundly – music. The idea being discussed is a tribute record built around Dolly's extraordinary catalog, but interpreted through Miley's own voice rather than simply trying to recreate the originals. For her, this would be much more personal than an ordinary covers album.
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"Miley knew Dolly was ill for a long time, so has been thinking of this for a while."
Parton accepted the role of Cyrus' godmother after developing a friendship with her father, although there was never a formal religious ceremony. Their friendship followed years of tabloid speculation that Parton and Billy Ray were romantically involved while touring.
Billy Ray later recalled apologizing to her about the stories, only for Parton to dismiss the gossip with characteristic humor.
She said: "Honey, this s--- sells records!"
Parton, who had no biological children, subsequently treated Cyrus as family and appeared alongside her on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, playing the fictional Aunt Dolly.
Their musical relationship continued long after Cyrus left the children's show behind.
They performed Jolene together in a widely shared 2017 performance and co-hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party in 2023.
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Cyrus also appeared on Parton's 2023 album Rockstar, with the pair recording a new version of Cyrus' hit Wrecking Ball.
A source claimed: "There is an enormous amount of material Miley could draw from because Dolly's songwriting crossed country, pop, and gospel. But whatever shape the record eventually takes, the intention would be to make it unmistakably about their relationship. Miley doesn't want something that feels rushed out simply because Dolly has died."
Parton regularly defended her goddaughter as Cyrus navigated the controversies surrounding her transition from Disney star to adult performer.
The 9 to 5 hitmaker told Us Weekly: "Nobody gives Miley advice. She's headstrong as I am... but we both respect each other, and we share things."
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Cyrus has also revealed that Parton would communicate with her by fax, including sending a Mother's Day message.
Parton wrote at the time: "How much do I love you? As much as my heart can hold and as far as my arms can reach."
Cyrus previously described the country icon as a "living fantasy" and a "saintly, godlike figure" while writing about her godmother for Time magazine's list of the world's 100 most influential people.
Billy Ray has paid tribute following Parton's death, recalling her warmth and humor and revealing one of her final messages told him she loved him "with her whole heart."
President Donald Trump, 80, also ordered American flags lowered to half-staff in Parton's honor after news of her death broke.
He declared: "This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will."