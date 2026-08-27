Inside Chadwick Boseman's Devastating Confession to His Brother About His Private Colon Cancer Diagnosis: 'It Was Time for Him to Go'

Chadwick was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, but chose to keep his health battle private – even to some members of his family.

"At first he didn’t tell me," his brother Derrick L. Boseman revealed in a resurfaced 2020 interview.

Derrick finally learned about the Black Panther actor's health struggles while discussing his career.

"I told him how blessed he was to be able to earn a living doing something that he loved to do because most people were doing what they had to do," he recalled. "And his response was, ‘Yeah, man, but I have a thorn in my flesh.’ That thorn was his cancer."