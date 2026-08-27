Chris Hansen Buys Pre-Show Advertising for 'PRIMETIME' Movie About His Predator-Catching Show — as Critics Say 'You See How This Looks, Right?'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hansen is capitalizing on the attention by buying out ad space for every in-theater showing of the film, set to release September 25.

In his commercial slot, Hansen, who was reportedly fired by NBC in 2013, is set to promote his own streaming network, TruBlu. The network is similar to his original show, To Catch a Predator, as it continues his work of hunting down individuals who prey on children online.

Hansen, in the clip, will tell the audience, "I'm going to need everyone in the theater to take a seat right over there. Now there are more platforms than ever before where this disturbing crime is being committed. Join us undercover every day on my streaming network, TruBlu."

The outlet reported he enters a home kitchen, similar to the backdrop of many of his caught predators. Plus, a QR code will be presented to fans to access the network's site with ease.

Originally, he was set to tell the audience that the following film is "a Hollywood fantasy" of his television show. However, the line was reportedly taken out of the advert over fears of pushback from A24, the production company behind Primetime.