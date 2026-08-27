Chris Hansen Buys Pre-Show Advertising for 'PRIMETIME' Movie About His Predator-Catching Show — as Critics Say 'You See How This Looks, Right?'
Aug. 27 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Robert Pattinson's new movie has scrutiny from its muse, Chris Hansen, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The host of To Catch a Predator is set to have his story retold in the movie Primetime, but he insists it isn't quite so accurate. Hansen has now reportedly bought up preshow advertising for every showing.
Chris Hansen Buys Up Ad Space Before 'Primetime'
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hansen is capitalizing on the attention by buying out ad space for every in-theater showing of the film, set to release September 25.
In his commercial slot, Hansen, who was reportedly fired by NBC in 2013, is set to promote his own streaming network, TruBlu. The network is similar to his original show, To Catch a Predator, as it continues his work of hunting down individuals who prey on children online.
Hansen, in the clip, will tell the audience, "I'm going to need everyone in the theater to take a seat right over there. Now there are more platforms than ever before where this disturbing crime is being committed. Join us undercover every day on my streaming network, TruBlu."
The outlet reported he enters a home kitchen, similar to the backdrop of many of his caught predators. Plus, a QR code will be presented to fans to access the network's site with ease.
Originally, he was set to tell the audience that the following film is "a Hollywood fantasy" of his television show. However, the line was reportedly taken out of the advert over fears of pushback from A24, the production company behind Primetime.
Critics Mock Chris Hansen
Hansen's prepared stunt has been mocked by critics, as one person on X said, "This proves the whole point of the film."
Another added, "Chris Hansen is only proving the movie was right about him."
A third claimed, "He's a clout chaser, honestly. He was told numerous times by various law enforcement agencies to change his methods, as sometimes he was interfering with active law enforcement investigations; I think they said something like 90% of the people never actually faced jail time."
Summing up the message of the movie, one user noted, "Overall exposing predators is good, but Chris and these other guys do it purely for the money. They make these shows and profit off child exploitation without even mentioning a way to donate or get involved. They don’t care about the issue; they care about the monetary gain."
Others were quick use his own catchphrase against him: "It’s a smart idea, but... you see how this looks, right?"
Chris Hansen Barred From Movie Early Screening
Hansen has become more vocally opposed to its release. He told Fox News' Jesse Watters that he was asked to sign an agreement to prevent him from suing A24 and to sign an NDA. Without doing so, he wasn't permitted to attend an early showing of the movie.
He insisted on SiriusXM’s The Dan Abrams Show the depicted conversations in the film "never took place in real life."
According to Hansen, no one who was involved in the original television show was consulted for the movie. Before the trailer came out, he claimed A24 asked him to help with the promotion of the movie. Hansen declined.
“Most people are shocked when I tell them that I had nothing to do with the movie,” he stated. “This is a work of fiction.”
A mutual connection allegedly told Hansen that director Lance Oppenheim described the movie as a "love letter to Chris Hansen," which was the reason for not contacting him sooner.
Legal Action Still an Option
Meanwhile, Hansen hasn't yet ruled out legal retaliation. He told Abrams, "They didn't have to use my name. They didn’t have to use the names of people with whom I've worked."
Hansen further pointed out he wasn't the only one affected by the movie. The film is set to highlight the production as a whole, and one producer "was so upset the other day because (the trailer) cast her in a negative light."
He denied the depiction of himself in the film, especially the glimpse into the trailer where he was yelling at his crew.
While Hansen didn't completely rule out legal action during the conversation, he did suggest he wasn't looking for a "war" with the studio.
"They were sneaky and disingenuous about it," Hansen claimed, stressing he just wanted an opportunity to preview the film without tacking on the legal contract.