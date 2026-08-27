'Never Took Place': Chris Hansen Says New Film Starring Robert Pattinson as Him is a 'Work of Fiction'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former host of To Catch a Predator claims a new trailer of the movie — called Primetime — contained scenes that "never happened" in real life, as he hit out at bosses for not consulting him on the content featured in the film.

Hansen says the plot lines of 'Primetime', starring Robert Pattinson, have been ramped up.

Hansen's series — which aired from 2004-2007 as part of Dateline NBC — saw him confront men who arrived at a staged home expecting to meet minors they had communicated with online, before they were typically arrested by waiting law enforcement.

Speaking about the movie, which hits theaters on September 25, Hansen, 66, said: "It's overly dramatic… How could they tell the story without having talked to anybody who was directly involved?

"The conversations you heard in the trailer never took place in real life."

Hansen, who also emphasized he’s yet to see the movie in its entirety, explained that while A24, the production company behind the film, reached out to him in May — just a day before the first trailer came out — asking him to participate in promotional efforts, he felt the move was too little too late.