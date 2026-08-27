Jes Staley Admits to Sharing Market-Sensitive and Confidential JP Morgan Data with Epstein, Lawmakers Say
Aug. 27 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Jes Staley, an ex-JPMorgan Chase executive, told lawmakers he shared confidential and market-sensitive bank information with Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal, according to a transcript released by the U.S. Congress House Oversight Committee.
The 69-year-old made the comments back on July 24, as part of the committee's investigation into the predator and his ex-madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Jes Staley Discusses Epstein
Staley admitted he discussed his former employer's communications with the Federal Reserve with Epstein during the 2008 financial crisis, as well as details of pending deals. Staley also revealed he told Epstein information about his own compensation and shared other confidential information about JPMorgan.
However, Staley defended the conversations with the s-- offender, claiming he thought he had the authority to share the information and noting that, despite having a close relationship with Epstein, he had no idea of the financier's dark behavior.
According to the transcript, Staley also told the committee he told Epstein about JP Morgan's concerns over his huge cash withdrawals, informing him he had been branded a high-risk client.
Staley spent more than 30 years at JP Morgan, running the private bank and asset-management business, for which Epstein was a client. He resigned in 2021.
What Did Jes Staley Do for Epstein?
The former bank employee also noted he had signed documents related to the Epstein trust in 2014, following the predator's 2008 conviction. At the time, Epstein had pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18.
Despite the lead prosecutor wanting Epstein to be sentenced to at least 18 years behind bars, he served only 13 months in a county jail, spending most of his time on work release.
Staley confirmed he signed documents related to Epstein's trust in 2014 and 2015, but stopped his services after not receiving compensation for his work.
The committee has already interviewed several notable figures, including former President Bill Clinton and billionaire Bill Gates.
Epstein's Powerful and Wealthy Inner Circle
Epstein victim Lara Blume McGee, now 47, claimed he would brag about the powerful figures in his circle – a group allegedly including Clinton and Donald Trump.
"He bragged about Donald Trump a lot," she claimed to Variety Fair. "He said they were 'close.' 'I can call him right now,' he'd say. 'We're really good friends.' He had Trump's phone number, his office number, his secretary’s number. He also talked a lot about 'Bill.'
Clinton appeared in the Epstein files, as photographs of him shirtless and hanging out in a hot tub with an unidentified woman linked to Epstein were included in the batch. Other pictures showed the ex-politician swimming alongside Maxwell. However, the former Arkansas governor denied ever knowing what Epstein was up to.
"He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island," Clinton claimed in his memoir, Citizen.
Jes Staley's Church Chaos
Trump also denied ever being close to Epstein, despite once labeling him a "terrific guy." Meanwhile, Staley previously angered worshippers with his regular presence at the All Souls Unitarian Church on Manhattan's Upper East Side, due to his link to Epstein.
"People are used to sinners in church. What troubled them was being expected to sit beside him and worship without any acknowledgment or expression of remorse for conduct that had been widely reported and publicly adjudicated," journalist Carson Griffith noted.
She added, "At the church, there was no announcement from the pulpit and no mention in the weekly bulletin..."