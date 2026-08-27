Jes Staley Admits to Sharing Market-Sensitive and Confidential JP Morgan Data with Epstein, Lawmakers Say

The 69-year-old made the comments back on July 24, as part of the committee's investigation into the predator and his ex-madam, Ghislaine Maxwell .

Jes Staley , an ex-JPMorgan Chase executive, told lawmakers he shared confidential and market-sensitive bank information with Jeffrey Epstein , RadarOnline.com can reveal, according to a transcript released by the U.S. Congress House ‌Oversight Committee.

Staley admitted he discussed his former employer's communications with the Federal Reserve with Epstein during the 2008 financial crisis, as well as details of pending deals. Staley also revealed he told Epstein information about his own compensation and shared other confidential information about JPMorgan.

However, Staley defended the conversations with the s-- offender, claiming he thought he had the authority to share the information and noting that, despite having a close relationship with Epstein, he had no idea of the financier's dark behavior.

According to the transcript, Staley also told the committee he told Epstein about JP Morgan's concerns over his huge cash withdrawals, informing him he had been branded a high-risk client.

Staley spent more than 30 years at JP Morgan, running the private bank and asset-management business, for which Epstein was a client. He resigned in 2021.