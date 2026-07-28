Epstein Victim Claims Vile Pedo 'Talked A Lot' About His Close Friendships With Trump and Bill Clinton
July 28 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
An alleged victim of s-x offender Jeffrey Epstein has claimed he would brag about his close friendships with Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Both Trump and Clinton, while being seen in the same social circle with Epstein, have denied ever knowing about the pedophile's horrid crimes against women.
Lara Blume McGee Meets Ghislaine Maxwell
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lara Blume McGee, now 47, claimed she met Epstein and his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, when she was just 20 years old.
She recalled to the magazine, "I met Ghislaine Maxwell at Bryant Park, during Fashion Week 2000. I could tell she was connected because she was moving around the room, and everybody knew her. She introduced herself and was very charming."
According to McGee, Maxwell "wanted to know where I was from, which agency I was with, and if I was modeling. I'm thinking, She's befriending me. I looked at her, like, Wow, this could be a great mentor."
McGee, who explained one of her "dreams was to be in the Victoria's Secret catalogue," and Maxwell informed her she would get her in contact with Les Wexner, who owned the store, via Epstein.
'He Bragged About Donald Trump A Lot'
"She said all the right things," McGee recalled. "I eventually met Epstein months later. As soon as he met me, Epstein was like, 'Oh, Les, he’ll love you! You're perfect. Natural."
After meeting Epstein, McGee claimed he "showed great interest in me... Never had a man other than my father talked to me like this before. I was the perfect victim for Epstein because I had daddy issues. He really honed in on my vulnerabilities."
McGee also claimed the financier also mentioned Trump and Clinton during the exchanges. "He bragged about Donald Trump a lot," she recalled.
"He said they were 'close.' 'I can call him right now,' he'd say. 'We're really good friends.' He had Trump's phone number, his office number, his secretary’s number. He also talked a lot about 'Bill.'
Bill Clinton's Link to Epstein
"Bill Clinton. Maybe because I'm also from Arkansas. He said, 'He has a lot of women in Arkansas,' and 'Bill would like you.' I answered, 'No, he wouldn't. I am the exact same age as his daughter.'"
Earlier this year, Clinton appeared in the Epstein files, as photographs of him shirtless and hanging out in a hot tub with an unidentified woman linked to Epstein were included in the batch. Other pictures showed the ex-Arkansas governor swimming alongside Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for helping Epstein recruit underage s-x slaves to hand over to his wealthy and powerful friends.
In his memoir, Citizen, the former president claimed he had no idea of Epstein's dark habits, and added, "He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island."
"I wish I had never met him," Bill added. He would later testify to the House Oversight Committee investigating Epstein that he "saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong."
Donald Trump's Connection to Epstein
As for Trump, who once labeled Epstein a "terrific guy," he has also denied ever being close to the pedophile. The two, however, crossed paths between the 1980s and 2000s, as they ran in elite Manhattan social circles. Epstein's home in Palm Beach was also a short drive from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, where he was a frequent guest.
In response to McGee's claims, however, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said, "Just as President Trump has said, he's been totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein."
Previously, Trump sued the Wall Street Journal after it was reported he sent a graphic letter to Epstein for his 50th birthday. The birthday note includes a sketch of a naked lady, and concludes with a signature noted as "Donald," written in a way to look like pubic hair on a woman.