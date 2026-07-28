Epstein Victim Claims Vile Pedo 'Talked A Lot' About His Close Friendships With Trump and Bill Clinton

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lara Blume McGee, now 47, claimed she met Epstein and his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, when she was just 20 years old.

She recalled to the magazine, "I met Ghislaine Maxwell at Bryant Park, during Fashion Week 2000. I could tell she was connected because she was moving around the room, and everybody knew her. She introduced herself and was very charming."

According to McGee, Maxwell "wanted to know where I was from, which agency I was with, and if I was modeling. I'm thinking, She's befriending me. I looked at her, like, Wow, this could be a great mentor."

McGee, who explained one of her "dreams was to be in the Victoria's Secret catalogue," and Maxwell informed her she would get her in contact with Les Wexner, who owned the store, via Epstein.