Epstein-Linked Banker Jes Staley Sparks Outrage as New York Church Leaders Quietly Integrate Him Into Congregation — After Ties to Sick Pedo Destroyed His High-flying Career

In previously leaked emails between Staley and Epstein, Staley described their friendship as "profound" and referred to Epstein as “family.”

In one email chain from 2010, Staley told Epstein: "That was fun. Say hi to Snow White."

When Epstein asked "what character would you like next," Staley replied: "Beauty and the Beast."

Their friendship was also so close Staley was reported to have made multiple trips to Epstein's infamous Caribbean island and was a frequent guest at his New York mansion.

In June 2025, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority banned Staley for life from holding executive positions after it was determined he lied about the level of closeness of his relationship to Epstein, whose death in August 2019 in a New York City jail cell was ruled a suicide.

Staley had previously resigned from his position at Barclays in 2021 over concerns about how he characterized his relationship with Epstein to the bank and regulators.

According to blogger Griffith, All Souls church leaders refused to disclose whether Staley had made a sizeable donation to allow him to be seated in the church's exclusive pews.

There were further allegations about how church bosses "appeared to select specific members to greet Staley and make him feel comfortable," she said.

What's more, the banker's behavior during services also upset members.

"He is frequently on his phone throughout the service and shows little visible sign of introspection," Griffith wrote.

"He attends alone, without his wife, and carries himself with the ease of someone accustomed to elite spaces continuing to accommodate him."

The journalist added: "To some congregants, the timing of Staley’s turn, or return, toward organized religion stands out. They noted that in other high-profile cases involving Epstein, religious affiliation had been encouraged as a way to signal seriousness and rehabilitation.

"In this case, they felt, the moral burden had shifted away from Staley and onto the people sitting around him."