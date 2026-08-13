Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock’s Movie Poster for Iconic '90s Sequel Ripped by Critics as 'Cheap': 'How Did This Get Approved?'

The artwork for the sequel, which is due to hit theaters on September 11, featured Bullock's face in a right-side profile with Kidman's just behind her. The pair are reprising their roles as witches Sally and Gillian Owens.

They're lit by a row of glowing golden candles at the bottom of the poster, along with a small inset of Joey King and Maisie Williams, who play Sally's daughters Kylie and Antonia Owens, who were small children in the original film, and a faint shot of the white Gothic-Victorian house that is the Owens family home.

The tagline above the title read, "Everything you've witched for."

Bullock and Kidman's faces appeared airbrushed into oblivion, with virtually every trace of natural skin texture – from wrinkles to the slightest imperfection – seemingly wiped away.