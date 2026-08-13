Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock’s Movie Poster for Iconic '90s Sequel Ripped by Critics as 'Cheap': 'How Did This Get Approved?'
Aug. 13 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Movie fans are tearing the hotly anticipated Practical Magic 2 poster to shreds, accusing the artwork of making stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock look "plastic" and even questioning whether it was created using "AI," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The image appeared to pay homage to the poster for the beloved 1998 original, but despite nearly three decades of technological advances, fans complained the new version somehow looked less lifelike and far more "cheap," with several moviegoers asking how it ever got approved.
'Practical Magic 2' Poster Highlights Stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman
The artwork for the sequel, which is due to hit theaters on September 11, featured Bullock's face in a right-side profile with Kidman's just behind her. The pair are reprising their roles as witches Sally and Gillian Owens.
They're lit by a row of glowing golden candles at the bottom of the poster, along with a small inset of Joey King and Maisie Williams, who play Sally's daughters Kylie and Antonia Owens, who were small children in the original film, and a faint shot of the white Gothic-Victorian house that is the Owens family home.
The tagline above the title read, "Everything you've witched for."
Bullock and Kidman's faces appeared airbrushed into oblivion, with virtually every trace of natural skin texture – from wrinkles to the slightest imperfection – seemingly wiped away.
'One of the Worst Posters Ever'
The artwork received a thumbs-down on Instagram, where moviegoers were aghast at its quality.
"One of the worst posters ever; it looks like AI," one user sneered.
"How did this get approved?" a second person demanded to know, while a third joked that it was "Plastical Magic," and a fourth scoffed that the artwork was "Practically Boring."
"Awful tagline, awful composition. Looks cheap. Was a real artist used? Because it sure looks AI," a fifth person jeered.
Critics Compare the 'Practical Magic 2' Poster to the 'Very 90s Core' Original
A sixth user astutely pointed out that the basic concept was "very 90s core. That’s obviously their intention."
The original film's poster featured Bullock on the left and Kidman on the right, with both stars' faces turned slightly toward the camera.
A row of lit candles burned underneath, along with the outline of witches in black hats, gowns, and open umbrellas holding hands
A line above the title read, "For two sisters from a family of witches, falling in love is the trickiest spell of all," followed by "There's a little witch in every woman" beneath.
Filming 'Practical Magic 2' Helped Nicole Kidman Feel 'Protected' Amid Keith Urban Split
Kidman revealed that filming the long-awaited sequel helped her get through the pain of her split from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban. Their separation was revealed on September 29, 2025, and the Oscar winner filed for divorce the following day. The divorce was finalized in January.
The Big Little Lies star revealed in a November 24, 2025, piece in Interview magazine that she was abroad over the summer, when country crooner Urban, 58, secretly moved out of the family's Nashville home and into a place of his own.
"We shot the sequel to Practical Magic over the summer in London, which was so fun," Kidman gushed.
The Australian native added without specifically mentioning the split, "Sandy Bullock and I, and then Joey King and Maisie...I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I felt protected and loved. It was just very, very safe."