'Not Classy': Michelle Obama Called Out by Critics for Her 'Strange Behavior' as She Met Rapper Megan Thee Stallion
Aug. 13 2026, Published 4:41 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama received backlash after meeting up with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
In a video clip, Obama approached Megan while screeching in excitement. The pair embraced, offering each other air kisses on each cheek. Despite the friendly exchange, the former first lady received judgment from critics online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Michelle Obama's Greeting With Megan Thee Stallion Scrutinized
The clip of the pair meeting, which was ahead of filming Obama's IMO podcast, gained quick traction online. One person penned, "Strange behavior for a former first lady. Not classy."
Another said, "Everything in the video is so fake. The fake greetings, the fake kisses, the fake hugs. Just so cringe."
Obama Accused of 'Pandering' to Megan Thee Stallion
Other critics were unhappy about Obama meeting with a rapper, especially one known for featuring on Cardi B's track WAP. The song was widely criticized for its s--ual nature, leaving critics to wonder what could prompt Obama to embrace of the musician.
"Look how Michele is pandering to her. Mimicking her body language xD haha f--king hilarious," one person wrote.
"Obama’s treating her like royalty," another person added. "They completely lose the ability to weigh and measure each other by character. That group is broken and sick from the inside out."
Megan Opens Up About Business Decisions
Obama, Megan and Craig Robinson recently sat down for their podcast interview and discussed a wide range of topics, including branding.
"I just think it's important to have a handle on your name, your brand, and your likeness," the rapper said. "I have just such amazing management, like, they see things before I see it sometimes and just bein with Roc Nation, I feel like they are just, they just have helped me be so business minded. They have let me know the world is bigger than I thought it was. I could be a lot of things I never thought of being, so just maybe since 2019, just being a part of the culture and being a part of Roc Nation, my business mind has just expanded so much."
Her fans were quick to recognize Megan was very business savvy.
One person commented, "I honestly can see her becoming the next billionaire like how Riri did I feel Meg will find that one thing that takes her to billionaire status soon enough."
Another added, "Megan streams might seem small compared to the other three but went goole broke down that record labels take 80% but Megan being Independent now get that 80 percent and pays Rock (sic) Nation 20 percent so it works out better."
Obama Recommends Intense Work Out to Rapper
Previously, Megan also confessed that Obama recommended an intense workout to her that she picked up. According to Obama, she's been using the Solidcore since her days in the White House, and the slow, controlled movements it uses truly worked for her.
"It's a military kind of situation," she said at the time.
After the conversation, Megan gave it a try, documenting her experience on TikTok.
"I think I just now figured out what an oblique was," Megan quipped.