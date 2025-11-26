EXCLUSIVE: 'That's Not an Ozempic Body — That's a REVENGE Body'… How Michelle Obama's New Ultra-Slim Physique is 'All About Getting Back on the Market As She Secretly Divorces Barack'

The former First Lady, 61, appeared in behind-the-scenes footage posted to her social media over the weekend as part of the promotional run for her November fashion memoir, The Look.

Michelle Obama has set social media alight after unveiling a noticeably slimmer silhouette in a recent Annie Leibovitz photoshoot, prompting a wave of speculation – and a flurry of rumors – about everything from her fitness regimen to the state of her marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She posed in a gray collared tee and distressed denim as a wind machine blew her hair back.

The renewed attention is fueled in part by the level of detail Obama has recently given about her relationship to clothing, aging, and self-presentation.

Admirers praised the laid-back styling and the confidence she radiated – but others seized on her slimmer frame, recycling online claims about weight-loss drugs and pushing conjecture about her personal life.

The images show Obama posing in a dark gray collared tee and distressed denim, her hair blown back by a wind machine.

A fourth commenter pushed the discussion further into rumor territory, suggesting the change amounted to "a revenge body" amid growing gossip she and her husband, Barack Obama , 64, long ago secretly separated .

Another wrote: "Yes, she has the Ozempic look," while a third user claimed the transformation appeared to be the result of "semaglutide for weight loss."

One commenter, reacting to her new look, asked, "Do any of you have any idea how Michelle Obama suddenly lost all this weight at 61, which is also a difficult age for a woman to slim down?"

Rumors about Ozempic surged after users compared her look to the drug's results.

Sources close to the Obamas dismissed the speculation as typical internet chatter, with one saying, "People online will build whole storylines out of a single photograph. Michelle is focused on her work and her wellbeing – that's it."

But another insider gave credence to the speculation: "Michelle is sporting a 'revenge body' – showing Barack what he's missing, and showing the world she is ready to move on and date again."

They added: "And so what if she did it through Ozempic? Most of Hollywood is doing the same."

The Obamas have directly addressed and dismissed divorce rumors in the past, including on her podcast, asserting their commitment to their marriage.