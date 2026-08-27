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Home > News > Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson's Fear of His Father Joe Turned Into 'Hate' During 'Abusive' Childhood

Michael Jackson accused his father of physical abuse.
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson accused his father of physical abuse.

Aug. 27 2026, Updated 4:34 p.m. ET

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Michael Jackson began to "hate" his own father, Joe, from a young age after falling victim to his repeated acts of physical "abuse," according to a family friend.

Ahead of what would have been the late King of Pop's 68th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits Michael's complicated relationship with the man who was not only his dad, but also his manager throughout his early career.

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'At First, Michael Was Scared of His Father'

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Michael Jackson's father was also his manager in the early years of his career.
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson's father was also his manager in the early years of his career.

Joe allegedly put his hands on Michael from his very early childhood.

The singer's brother Marlon recalled their father grabbing Michael and holding him upside down by one leg as he "gave him a whuppin' Michael probably never forgot" when he was around three years old.

But it didn't stop there. A family friend claimed abusive incidents happened so often that Michael eventually began to sincerely resent his dad.

"He didn't like it at all when Joe put his hands on him," the friend said in a resurfaced interview. "At first, Michael was scared of his father. But after years of abuse, he began to hate the man."

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Michael Jackson Would 'Fight Back'

Michael Jackson wrote about his childhood in his book 'Moonwalk.'
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson wrote about his childhood in his book 'Moonwalk.'

Michael himself recalled trying to "fight back," but being no match for his father.

"If you messed up, you got hit, sometimes with a belt, sometimes with a switch," he said in his autobiography, Moonwalk. "I’d get beaten for things that happened mostly outside rehearsal."

"Dad would make me so mad and hurt that I’d try to get back at him and get beaten all the more. I’d take a shoe and throw it at him, or I’d just fight back, swinging my fists. That’s why I got it more than all my brothers combined. I’d fight back, and my father would kill me, just tear me up."

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Michael Jackson Allegedly Threatened to Never Sing Again

Joe Jackson died at 89 years old in 2018.
Source: MEGA

Joe Jackson died at 89 years old in 2018.

According to Johnny Jackson, the former drummer for the Jackson 5, Joe once hit a 10-year-old Michael in the face after the young boy refused to do a dance step a certain way.

"Now, you do it the way I told you to. You hear me?" Johnny recalled Joe yelling at the time.

When Michael still refused, Joe allegedly raised his hand as if to hit him again.

"Hey, don't you hit me," Michael said. "Cause if you ever hit me again, it'll be the last time I ever sing. And I mean it."

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Michael Jackson Didn't 'Understand' Why Joe Treated Him Badly

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Joe Jackson allegedly tripped Michael and made him fall into a drum set as a child, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Joe Jackson allegedly tripped Michael and made him fall into a drum set as a child, according to a source.

Michael never could "understand" why his father "hit them," the family friend revealed.

"To a 10-year-old, the back of a father's hand is a very scary weapon. Joe used it more than he should have," added the pal.

"I once heard that Michael was late coming to rehearsal, and when he walked in, Joe came up behind him and shoved him into some musical instruments," they continued. "Michael tripped and fell into the drums and got banged up pretty bad. Maybe Joe didn't mean to shove him so hard. But Michael was affected."

As Radar previously reported, Michael died on June 25, 2009, at age 50. His father passed away nine years later. He was 89.

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