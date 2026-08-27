Michael Jackson's Fear of His Father Joe Turned Into 'Hate' During 'Abusive' Childhood

Joe allegedly put his hands on Michael from his very early childhood.

The singer's brother Marlon recalled their father grabbing Michael and holding him upside down by one leg as he "gave him a whuppin' Michael probably never forgot" when he was around three years old.

But it didn't stop there. A family friend claimed abusive incidents happened so often that Michael eventually began to sincerely resent his dad.

"He didn't like it at all when Joe put his hands on him," the friend said in a resurfaced interview. "At first, Michael was scared of his father. But after years of abuse, he began to hate the man."