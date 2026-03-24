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Home > Celebrity > Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom, 49, Bounces Back From Katy Perry Split by Dating Swiss Bikini Model Nearly Half His Age — 'There's a Real Spark'

picture of Orlando Bloom and Luisa Laemmel
Source: MEGA; @luisalaemmel/Instagram

Orlando Bloom is dating Swiss bikini model Luisa Laemmel, his first major relationship since his split from Katy Perry.

March 24 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Orlando Bloom is secretly dating a Swiss bikini model nearly half his age, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 49, is believed to have started seeing Luisa Laemmel, 28, last year after his split from fiancée Katy Perry.

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'There's a Real Spark'

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picture of Luisa Laemmel
Source: @luisalaemmel/Instagram

Model Luisa Laemmel enjoyed a mini-break in Switzerland with the British actor.

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Last week, the rumored couple enjoyed a mini-break in Switzerland, along with Bloom's pet dog, and the British actor is believed to have met some of the model's friends and family.

They stayed in a luxury suite at the Dolder Grand in Zurich, where rooms cost up to $18,000 per night, as dad-of-two Orlando took part in a promotional event for Porsche.

The pair then spent the weekend at the five-star Bürgenstock on Lake Lucerne.

A source told The Sun: "Orlando and Luisa have been quietly seeing each other for several months.

"They've become a proper little family unit, and Orlando even flew his teacup poodle Biggie Smalls over for the trip. He is based in L.A. while she’s in New York, so they don’t get to see each other all the time. But there’s a real spark.”

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When Were Orlando Bloom and Luisa Laemmel First Linked?

picture of Luisa Laemmel
Source: @luisalaemmel/Instagram

Bloom was seen leaving the Super Bowl with the model last month.

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The duo was first linked last month when they were seen leaving the Super Bowl together. The model has a degree in psychology and has worked for brands including Calvin Klein, Maybelline, and YSL Beauty.

Bloom split from Roar singer Katy, 41, last year after nearly a decade together. They share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy. The movie star also has a son, Flynn, 15, from his marriage to Australian model Miranda Kerr, 42.

Kerry has since moved in with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Radar recently revealed how the love-struck singer wants to elope with the politician, 54, and have his baby. But pals are fearful she may be rushing their romance.

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Moving on Too Fast?

Sources said Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are presenting themselves as a couple focused on philanthropy and global causes.
Source: MEGA

Friends worry Perry's relationship with Justin Trudeau has gotten too serious.

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"A lot of people in her life are worried that she's moving too fast," said an insider. "She was with Orlando Bloom for nearly a decade, and she went straight from their breakup to dating Justin without missing a beat – and suddenly he's her whole world."

Perry first sparked romance rumors with Trudeau when they were spotted dining in Montreal. He was also seen singing along in the crowd during her concert in the same city.

By October, the new couple was also seen canoodling on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, and Perry recently shared photos of their beach getaway on Instagram.

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picture of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

The singer wants to go into politics alongside Trudeau as her singing career faces decline.

The insider said, "It's a little concerning because she never really stopped to catch her breath or process the breakup properly. But Katy doesn't want to hear any of that.

"She keeps saying she's never been happier and that this feels easy in a way that things with Orlando never did."

Radar also told how Perry has a desire to dive into politics and philanthropy with her new beau.

According to pals, Perry is ready to ditch her music career and roar into building a meaningful future as a power couple with Trudeau.

A source said, "Katy has been infused with a sense of purpose and a desire to change her image permanently.”

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