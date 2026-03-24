Orlando Bloom, 49, Bounces Back From Katy Perry Split by Dating Swiss Bikini Model Nearly Half His Age — 'There's a Real Spark'

Last week, the rumored couple enjoyed a mini-break in Switzerland, along with Bloom's pet dog, and the British actor is believed to have met some of the model's friends and family.

They stayed in a luxury suite at the Dolder Grand in Zurich, where rooms cost up to $18,000 per night, as dad-of-two Orlando took part in a promotional event for Porsche.

The pair then spent the weekend at the five-star Bürgenstock on Lake Lucerne.

A source told The Sun: "Orlando and Luisa have been quietly seeing each other for several months.

"They've become a proper little family unit, and Orlando even flew his teacup poodle Biggie Smalls over for the trip. He is based in L.A. while she’s in New York, so they don’t get to see each other all the time. But there’s a real spark.”