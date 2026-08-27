EXCLUSIVE: Trump Administration Suffers Legal Blow in ICE Crackdown — As Judge Tosses Bid to Force County to Cooperate With Agency

President Trump's administration has suffered a legal setback in its immigration crackdown after a federal judge tossed the government's lawsuit seeking to force a Michigan county to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge F. Kay Behm granted Washtenaw County's motion to dismiss in full, declaring that neither the federal government nor the president can "conscript local officials to enforce their will."

The 86-page ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by the United States, through Trump's DOJ, in April against Washtenaw County, Sheriff Alyshia Dyer, Prosecuting Attorney Eli Savit, and other local entities and officials over policies limiting their cooperation with federal immigration authorities.