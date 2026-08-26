Prince Harry's U.K. Return 'Driven by Fears Over His Inheritance' During Cancer-Stricken King Charles' Reign

Royal biographer Robert Jobson made the claim during a Monday, August 24 appearance on The Royalist podcast, two days ahead of Harry and wife Meghan Markle touching down in Birmingham, England, to begin their new post-California life after fleeing Britain following 2020's Megxit.

"Harry's coming back because he knows who holds the purse strings. He also knows that when his brother is king, he probably won't get much. So, it needs to get established now," The Windsor Legacy author shared, referring to the duke's estranged brother, Prince William, ascending to the throne upon Charles' death.

The Sussexes are believed to be facing serious financial pressures after reportedly burning through much of the megabucks haul from their now-defunct Spotify deal and scaled-back Netflix partnership in the U.S.

Adding to Harry's potential cash crunch, the duke could also be on the hook for millions in legal costs after losing his privacy lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers Limited in July.