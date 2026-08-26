Prince Harry's U.K. Return 'Driven by Fears Over His Inheritance' During Cancer-Stricken King Charles' Reign
Aug. 26 2026, Updated 7:40 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's return to Britain is being driven by mounting financial fears, while his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, is still on the throne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 41, wants to ensure that he's back firmly in the royal fold and right with his 77-year-old dad again so that he secures a hefty inheritance and doesn't end up a "duke with no money," according to an insider.
Prince Harry 'Know Who Holds the Purse Strings' at the Palace
Royal biographer Robert Jobson made the claim during a Monday, August 24 appearance on The Royalist podcast, two days ahead of Harry and wife Meghan Markle touching down in Birmingham, England, to begin their new post-California life after fleeing Britain following 2020's Megxit.
"Harry's coming back because he knows who holds the purse strings. He also knows that when his brother is king, he probably won't get much. So, it needs to get established now," The Windsor Legacy author shared, referring to the duke's estranged brother, Prince William, ascending to the throne upon Charles' death.
The Sussexes are believed to be facing serious financial pressures after reportedly burning through much of the megabucks haul from their now-defunct Spotify deal and scaled-back Netflix partnership in the U.S.
Adding to Harry's potential cash crunch, the duke could also be on the hook for millions in legal costs after losing his privacy lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers Limited in July.
King Charles Wants to Make Sure There's a 'Fair Division' of Money Upon His Death
Jobson speculated that Charles will make sure Harry is well provided for, as well as the prince's two children he shares with Markle, 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet.
"I know that the king is keen to make sure that there's a fair division of monies after his death. He wants to make sure all of his family is looked after. And that very much includes Harry and Harry's children," he claimed.
Jobson pointed out that the king's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, reigned for 70 years and had decades to determine the various inheritances and trusts after her passing.
Charles ascended less than three years ago, following Her Majesty's passing on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96,
"The Queen had 70 years to look after her family, make sure everybody was organized. He hasn't got that privilege. And I think that that's obviously weighing on his mind," Jobson said about the king, whom he has known since 1991.
'This Is Going to Be All About Money'
"I think that, really, this is going to be all about money," Jobson claimed of the duke's bombshell decision to uproot his family after six years of self-imposed exile in Montecito, California, and head back to Britain.
The move came just one month after Harry and his family reunited with his cancer-stricken father at Charles' private Highgrove country estate.
Prince Harry Doesn't Want to End Up 'A Duke With No Money'
"I don't think Harry would necessarily know how sick the king is yet. I mean, I think that they played that very tight," Jonson noted about how the monarch has kept details of his cancer battle extremely private to prevent speculation about how many years he has left.
"But ultimately, we know that the king is living with cancer and he's being treated for it and that, you know, that obviously is a weight on everybody's mind."
Jobson added about the Spare author, "Harry obviously wants to make sure that, when push comes to shove, he's not going to be a duke with no money."