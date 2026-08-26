EXCLUSIVE: Trump Aide Stephen Miller's Family Dumped Up to $250K in Palantir Stock After Ethics Guidance — Before ICE Handed Tech Giant $86M Deal

Government ethics records showed Miller and his wife, Katie, unloaded shares in several major companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, GE Aerospace and Palantir. The Palantir holdings were valued at as much as $250,000.

A White House spokesperson previously said Miller made the sales following guidance from the Office of Government Ethics and White House counsel.

"Stephen divested from stock holdings early in the administration per the Office of Government Ethics and White House counsel guidance," spokesperson Abigail Jackson said at the time.

She added: "There are no conflicts."