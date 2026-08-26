EXCLUSIVE: Trump Aide Stephen Miller's Family Dumped Up to $250K in Palantir Stock After Ethics Guidance — Before ICE Handed Tech Giant $86M Deal
Aug. 26 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
President Trump's top immigration aide Stephen Miller and his family dumped up to $250,000 worth of stock in tech giant Palantir after receiving ethics guidance – months before the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) contractor landed another massive $86million government deal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to federal records obtained by Radar, Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff and one of the driving forces behind Trump’s hardline immigration agenda, and his immediate family sold their Palantir holdings in August 2025 as part of a wider divestment of individual stocks.
'There Are No Conflicts'
Government ethics records showed Miller and his wife, Katie, unloaded shares in several major companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, GE Aerospace and Palantir. The Palantir holdings were valued at as much as $250,000.
A White House spokesperson previously said Miller made the sales following guidance from the Office of Government Ethics and White House counsel.
"Stephen divested from stock holdings early in the administration per the Office of Government Ethics and White House counsel guidance," spokesperson Abigail Jackson said at the time.
She added: "There are no conflicts."
Palantir's ICE Ties Exposed
The Palantir investment had attracted scrutiny because of Miller's powerful role in shaping the Trump administration's immigration policies and the technology company's lucrative relationship with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Palantir has worked with ICE for years, supplying sophisticated data and case-management technology used by the agency.
In April 2025, ICE awarded Palantir an additional $30million to develop a platform dubbed ImmigrationOS, designed to provide the agency with new capabilities surrounding enforcement operations, deportation logistics, and tracking people leaving the United States voluntarily.
$86Million Deal Explained
ICE said at the time it had an "urgent and compelling" need for the technology and described Palantir as uniquely positioned to deliver the system quickly because of its years of work with the agency.
Now federal spending records reveal that relationship has grown even more lucrative.
On May 5, 2026, ICE awarded Palantir Technologies a whopping $86,271,599 contract for technology supporting its Enforcement and Removal Operations.
The deal, which runs through May 2027, provides modernization and operational capabilities for ICE's enforcement case-management system, according to federal spending records. The award came roughly nine months after Miller and his family unloaded their Palantir shares.
Palantir's Power
Miller's proximity to immigration policy had already raised questions about the family's investment.
However, there is no evidence that Miller personally awarded Palantir's ICE contracts or that the company received the deals because of his position in the administration. Palantir's relationship with ICE also predates Trump's second administration.
The technology company has worked with the immigration agency since 2011 and has provided ICE with case-management technology for more than a decade.