What to Expect When Working With an Immigration Lawyer on Cases

Immigration cases affect millions of people across the United States each year. In fiscal year 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services received a record 10.9 million filings and completed more than 10 million pending cases. Despite that progress, the agency's backlog stood at 4.3 million applications by the end of that year. Meanwhile, the immigration court backlog reached approximately 3.6 million cases by the close of fiscal year 2024, with average wait times stretching to nearly four years. These numbers highlight how important it is for applicants and families to have experienced legal support at every stage.

Immigration cases rarely turn on one form. They depend on dates, travel history, family records, financial proof, court papers, and sworn statements. Consulting a Maria Mendoza immigration lawyer brings order to that record, flags legal risk, and prepares clients for agency or court review. People should expect careful questions, candid advice, and steady deadline tracking. With that frame, legal help feels less mysterious and more like a disciplined case plan from the first appointment.