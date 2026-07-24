What to Expect When Working With an Immigration Lawyer on Cases
July 24 2026, Updated 2:48 p.m. ET
Immigration cases affect millions of people across the United States each year. In fiscal year 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services received a record 10.9 million filings and completed more than 10 million pending cases. Despite that progress, the agency's backlog stood at 4.3 million applications by the end of that year. Meanwhile, the immigration court backlog reached approximately 3.6 million cases by the close of fiscal year 2024, with average wait times stretching to nearly four years. These numbers highlight how important it is for applicants and families to have experienced legal support at every stage.
Immigration cases rarely turn on one form. They depend on dates, travel history, family records, financial proof, court papers, and sworn statements. Consulting a Maria Mendoza immigration lawyer brings order to that record, flags legal risk, and prepares clients for agency or court review. People should expect careful questions, candid advice, and steady deadline tracking. With that frame, legal help feels less mysterious and more like a disciplined case plan from the first appointment.
First Review
At the first meeting, counsel asks about entries, visas, relatives, work history, past filings, and any contact with police or immigration officers. Counsel can compare those facts with possible relief, including residency, work authorization, humanitarian protection, or removal defense, then explain which route fits the evidence.
Case Screening
Screening is where risk comes into view. Prior removal orders, unlawful presence, criminal charges, false claims, or missed hearings can change available choices. Some facts may feel painful to discuss, yet counsel needs the full record. Early candor helps prevent filings that create avoidable exposure later.
Document Collection
Evidence gives the case its backbone. Clients may gather passports, birth certificates, marriage records, tax returns, medical notes, school files, police reports, affidavits, photos, or certified court dispositions. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services maintains detailed case data that attorneys reference when assessing processing trends and filing requirements. A legal team usually provides a checklist. Each item should support eligibility, verify a date, or answer a government question.
Strategy Talk
Once records are reviewed, counsel explains the strongest path and the weak points. One option may move faster but carry higher scrutiny. Another may require more proof yet offer better protection. This discussion should cover timing, filing fees, legal costs, interviews, expected notices, and possible complications.
Forms and Filings
Immigration forms require precision. Dates, addresses, names, travel entries, and family details must line up with supporting records. Lawyers prepare packets, arrange exhibits, and file with the proper agency or court. Clients should read every page before signing. A careful review protects credibility if questions arise later.
Communication Rhythm
Good representation has a predictable rhythm. Clients should know who receives documents, how questions are handled, and when updates are expected. Some months may pass without agency action. During that quiet stretch, the office should still monitor receipts, appointment letters, hearing dates, and response deadlines.
Government Notices
Notices can arrive by mail, online account, or court service. They may schedule biometrics, request evidence, set interviews, or announce hearings. Each notice has instructions and a deadline. Clients should send copies to counsel immediately. A delayed message can shrink preparation time and increase legal risk.
Interview Preparation
Interviews test consistency, memory, and documentation. Preparation may include reviewing timelines, household details, work history, prior statements, and difficult facts. Counsel may practice likely questions without scripting answers. Officers compare testimony with forms and records, so truthful, steady responses matter more than polished language.
Court Support
Removal defense has strict procedures. Counsel may appear before the judge, file pleadings, submit evidence, prepare witnesses, and argue eligibility. Clients must attend required hearings unless counsel confirms otherwise. Missing court can lead to serious orders. After each appearance, the lawyer should explain what happened and what comes next.
Fees and Payment
Fees depend on case type, urgency, evidence volume, and court involvement. A written agreement should list services, payment dates, government charges, and work outside the scope. Some offices allow installment plans. Clients should ask how costs change if new facts, hearings, or evidence requests appear.
Client Duties
Legal work is a partnership. Clients must provide truthful facts, update addresses, attend appointments, and send requested records quickly. They should keep copies of notices, avoid guesses on forms, and tell counsel about arrests or travel plans. Reliable cooperation helps the case stay organized and responsive.
Conclusion
Working with an immigration lawyer should feel structured, respectful, and practical. Counsel studies the facts, identifies legal paths, prepares filings, tracks notices, and supports interviews or court appearances. Clients strengthen that work by being honest, organized, and reachable. No attorney can promise approval, since outcomes depend on law, evidence, and discretion. Still, informed guidance can reduce errors and help families pursue available relief with clearer direction.