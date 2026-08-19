EXCLUSIVE: CAA Accused of Trying to Use Carrot Top Settlement to Crush Singer's 'Blacklisting' Lawsuit — Despite Never Signing Deal

Creative Artists Agency has been accused of trying to weaponize a settlement involving comedian Carrot Top to shut down a separate legal battle brought by singer Brian Evans — despite the powerhouse talent agency never signing the original deal, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Evans filed a sweeping 50-page opposition in Broward County, Florida, on August 18 as he fights attempts by CAA and agent Steve Levine to force his lawsuit into arbitration, dismiss his claims and strike his demand for punitive damages.

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Old Deal, New Legal War

Source: MEGA The latest filing traces the dispute back to Brian Evans' 2024 settlement with Carrot Top

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Evans' latest filing stems from a confidential June 2024 settlement involving Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, along with a July 2024 addendum. Evans argues the agreements were between himself and Mark Andrew Biltz on one side and Thompson and Carrot Top, Inc. on the other — while CAA and Levine were identified only as "Related Parties" and never signed the documents. CAA and Levine have sought to enforce an arbitration provision contained in the Carrot Top settlement, according to Evans' filing. But Evans insists his current lawsuit is based on entirely different alleged conduct occurring after that deal.

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Carrot Top Settlement Fuels New CAA Fight

Source: MEGA Carrot Top’s 2024 settlement with Brian Evans has become a central issue in Evans’ separate legal battle with CAA and Steve Levine.

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Brian claims the new case centers on alleged "retaliatory blacklisting" by CAA and Levine and argues the agency cannot transform an arbitration clause from an earlier settlement into what he described as a permanent shield against future litigation. Evans alleges his relationship with CAA deteriorated after he reported an explicit video allegedly sent to him by one of the agency's clients. The singer claims the report was followed by "immediate retaliation and blacklisting," and cites alleged written assurances from Levine regarding future work, including the message: "I'm working on your stuff this week." At the center of the escalating dispute is a Stipulation for Dismissal created under the July 2024 Carrot Top settlement addendum.

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Dismissal Deal Comes Under Fire

Source: MEGA Evans claims a dismissal stipulation created under his Carrot Top settlement was later used in his federal case against CAA.

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Evans claims the document was designed to remain in reserve and could be filed if he later sued Thompson or any of the settlement's listed "Related Parties." The filing states the stipulation could even have its caption amended to match a future case. Evans alleges the document was subsequently filed in his federal case against CAA despite containing blank signature blocks for CAA, Levine and several other individuals or entities who were not signatories to the original Carrot Top agreement.

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Brian Evans Wants CAA Fight Kept in Court

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Source: BRIAN EVANS / @CROON1 / X Brian Evans is asking the court to reject CAA and Steve Levine’s bid to force his claims into arbitration and dismiss the case