Suge Knight Claims Tupac Shakur's Mom Smoked Rapper's Ashes After Late Night Cremation

Knight told TMZ time was of the essence in getting the cremation done, as it was important to Shakur's mother. He was put in touch with an individual late at night, but the man initially claimed he was unable to help due to time constraints.

However, Knight was quick to sweeten the deal. He brought two bags of cash – one with $200,000 and the other with $1million. When Knight offered up the first $200,000, the man didn't bite. However, once Knight offered the bigger sum, he agreed to get the job done immediately.

Shakur's mother then asked Knight to head to the Las Vegas hotel she was staying at. She and a group of individuals then reportedly rolled the ashes into several blunts and smoked them together.

At the time, Knight was on probation and worried smoking would be a violation. He opted not to participate.