Suge Knight Claims Tupac Shakur's Mom Smoked Rapper's Ashes After Late Night Cremation
Aug. 19 2026, Updated 6:25 p.m. ET
Suge Knight revealed that he honored late rapper Tupac Shakur in an unusual way, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 61-year-old former record executive was in the car with Shakur in 1996 when a white Cadillac pulled up and opened fire. While both were injured, only Knight survived the incident. After Shakur's death, his mother took over the memorial planning, including a decision to cremate her son.
Suge Knight Watches Tupac Shakur's Mom Roll Ashes Into Blunt
Knight told TMZ time was of the essence in getting the cremation done, as it was important to Shakur's mother. He was put in touch with an individual late at night, but the man initially claimed he was unable to help due to time constraints.
However, Knight was quick to sweeten the deal. He brought two bags of cash – one with $200,000 and the other with $1million. When Knight offered up the first $200,000, the man didn't bite. However, once Knight offered the bigger sum, he agreed to get the job done immediately.
Shakur's mother then asked Knight to head to the Las Vegas hotel she was staying at. She and a group of individuals then reportedly rolled the ashes into several blunts and smoked them together.
At the time, Knight was on probation and worried smoking would be a violation. He opted not to participate.
Keefe D Trial Underway
Knight dropped the anecdote amid the ongoing trial against Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who stands accused of Shakur's murder.
The trial kicked off on August 17 in Las Vegas, and prosecutors are reportedly already facing pressure. Davis was charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon, with an added gang enhancement. He wasn't accused of firing the weapon, but prosecutors alleged he provided the gun and was in the white Cadillac at the time.
Knight Doesn't Plan to Testify
While Knight was present and injured at the shooting, he doesn't plan to testify. He was added to the witness list, but that doesn't necessarily mean they will call him.
He's not the only Death Row Records member who expressed their disinterest in testifying during the trial. Former Mob Piru Bloods gangbanger James McDonald, an associate of Knight, took the stand on August 18 against his will. He described himself as a "hostile witness," only appearing under a court summons.
Keefe D Pleads Not Guilty
Davis repeatedly denied the allegations against him, pleading not guilty. However, he admitted his alleged involvement in his memoir, Compton Street Legend, and made various comments during a proffer interview with police. Both of those were deemed admissible into evidence by the judge.
"I sang because they promised I would not be prosecuted," Davis wrote in his book Compton Street Legend.
However, that promise was rendered void after Davis went public with his claims, a lawyer advised Radar.
It is unclear if he will be testifying at his own trial.