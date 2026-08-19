Monica Lewinsky Shows Off Dramatic Transformation as Fans Say She Looks 'More Beautiful' Than She Did Three Decades Ago

Lewinsky became infamous in 1998 when Clinton was forced to admit he had an "improper physical relationship" with his young and naive intern, and the scandal led to his impeachment by the House over perjury and obstruction of justice.

Today, fans can't stop talking about the transformation Lewinsky has made.

While speaking on a panel at HSBC's "The Financial Glow Up" in April, one person strayed from the topic of "women, wealth and financial fluency" to gush, "You look amazing now, by the way."

"Oh, thank you," a flattered Lewinsky replied, explaining, "I have an amazing dermatologist" for her flawless, wrinkle-free complexion.