Monica Lewinsky Shows Off Dramatic Transformation as Fans Say She Looks 'More Beautiful' Than She Did Three Decades Ago
Aug. 19 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Monica Lewinsky has undergone one of Hollywood's most jaw-dropping glow-ups, with fans marveling at how the former White House intern has blossomed into a stunning, stylish woman decades after she was thrust into the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Side-by-side photos on social media have drawn raves over how incredible the 53-year-old looks today, nearly 30 years after she became embroiled in an affair involving then-President Bill Clinton.
Fans Praise Monica Lewinsky for Looking 'Amazing'
Lewinsky became infamous in 1998 when Clinton was forced to admit he had an "improper physical relationship" with his young and naive intern, and the scandal led to his impeachment by the House over perjury and obstruction of justice.
Today, fans can't stop talking about the transformation Lewinsky has made.
While speaking on a panel at HSBC's "The Financial Glow Up" in April, one person strayed from the topic of "women, wealth and financial fluency" to gush, "You look amazing now, by the way."
"Oh, thank you," a flattered Lewinsky replied, explaining, "I have an amazing dermatologist" for her flawless, wrinkle-free complexion.
'She's a True Beauty'
In a recent Instagram post that praised Lewinsky's work as an anti-bullying advocate, followers couldn't stop commenting on the before-and-after photo showing how she's aged like fine wine.
"She is much more beautiful at 53 than she was in her 20s. Good for her!" one person cheered.
A second user raved, "She looks gorgeous and has stepped into her era of wisdom and empowerment. I love her vulnerability and realness too!"
"She's a true beauty," a third gushed, while a fourth commented, "Monica looks great and should have never gone through what she did."
Monica Lewinsky Is Now a Red Carpet Regular
Lewinsky landed a high-profile fashion gig ahead of the 2024 elections, thanks to her polished look and political infamy.
The California native became the face of the sustainable fashion brand Reformation, fronting a campaign for the brand's stylish "You've Got the Power" workwear collection and an accompanying voter registration drive.
Now the host of the popular Reclaiming podcast, Lewinsky frequently finds herself walking Hollywood red carpets and getting invites to elite events, including the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Monica Lewinsky Is 'Excited' About Her 50s
Lewinsky reflected on aging in a February 2024 interview with Elle, saying she was far happier entering her 50s than she was in her 40s.
"I was apprehensive about turning 49, because 39 was a really s----- year for me, and I struggled to turn 40. I ended up with a real gift: It was a year of acceptance. I was able to accept so much about myself and my life and where I am, and so that meant coming into 50 was great," the former handbag designer shared.
"I’m excited about this new decade, and I’m hopeful – which, for someone with a lot of trauma, even saying that feels scary," Lewinsky admitted.