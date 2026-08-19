Howie Mandel Jokes About Paying for Adult 'Happy Ending' Services During Podcast Interview with His Daughter

Madel's comment about getting pleasured by another woman came out of nowhere, as one of his Howie Mandel Does Stuff band members talked about Brazilian native Araujo's Portuguese language.

"I've always been so fascinated with the sound of it. I love the music so much," keyboardist Sunny Promyotin gushed, as Mandel hopped in with the non-sequitur, "and the massage parlor that you go to, tell her the truth."

Confused, Araujo asked, "Does he go get tuggies? Like, what, what was that?" about the America's Got Talent judge's odd remark, as Mandel went on to brag about how he gets "hand jobs."