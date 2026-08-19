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Home > Celebrity > howie mandel

Howie Mandel Jokes About Paying for Adult 'Happy Ending' Services During Podcast Interview with His Daughter

Photo of Howie Mandel and Jackelyn Shultz
Source: Howie Mandel Does Stuff/YouTube

Howie Mandel's daughter was horrified he brought up the topic in front of her.

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Aug. 19 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Howie Mandel left his daughter, Jackelyn Shultz, beyond mortified when he snarked about paying to be pleasured during their most recent podcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 70-year-old comedian took the conversation in an uncomfortable direction in front of guest Camilla Araujo, shocking the content creator.

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Howie Mandel Steers the Bizarre Conversation

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Source: MEGA

Mandel brought up the subject by mentioning 'massage parlors.'

Madel's comment about getting pleasured by another woman came out of nowhere, as one of his Howie Mandel Does Stuff band members talked about Brazilian native Araujo's Portuguese language.

"I've always been so fascinated with the sound of it. I love the music so much," keyboardist Sunny Promyotin gushed, as Mandel hopped in with the non-sequitur, "and the massage parlor that you go to, tell her the truth."

Confused, Araujo asked, "Does he go get tuggies? Like, what, what was that?" about the America's Got Talent judge's odd remark, as Mandel went on to brag about how he gets "hand jobs."

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Howie Mandel Claims He Pays $25 for 'Happy Endings'

Photo of Howie Mandel and Jackelyn Shultz
Source: Howie Mandel Does Stuff/YouTube

Mandel's daughter, Jackelyn Shultz, asked guest Camilla Araujo if she had the same uncomfortable conversations with her dad.

"Truth is, I got so embarrassed the last time I got... I have this lady that gives me tuggies that I pay; it's like 25 bucks, and I get hand jobs, right? And the thing is, at the end I said to her..." Mandel rambled as a horrified Schultz, 41, interrupted to ask Araujo, "Do you have these conversations with your father too?"

The internet personality noted how the conversation turned on a "flip," calling the situation "crazy," but Mandel continued undeterred.

"I asked her for a massage after she finished, and she looked at me like, 'Get the f--- out of here,'" the former Deal or No Deal host said with a straight face, although he seemed to be making a joke about how massage therapists sometimes get asked for hand jobs by crude clients.

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Guest Camilla Araujo Taken Aback About Howie Mandel's Topic in Front of His Daughter

Photo of Camilla Araujo
Source: Howie Mandel Does Stuff/YouTube

Araujo was both shocked and amused at the odd direction the conversation took into 'happy endings.'

"The girl I go to for hand jobs, but then I want, like, a happy ending. Give me a massage. Give me something," Mandel continued, about wanting more than just getting pleasured.

"Wait, it usually starts with the massage, and that's why it's called a happy ending. Not a happy beginning," Araujo was quick to point out.

"Don't you think it would be happy if she just loosened my shoulders or gave me, like, a little?" Mandel asked before noticing their guest was looking at Schultz, noting, "You want to talk to my daughter? Go ahead."

Araujo begged Schultz, "I'd love to hear your thoughts," about her dad's out-there sense of humor.

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'This Is Not a Father-Daughter Conversation'

Photo of Howie Mandel and Jackelyn Shultz
Source: Howie Mandel Does Stuff/YouTube

Shultz told her dad it makes her 'uncomfortable' when he cracks jokes on the NSFW topic.

"I don't have any thoughts on this. I'm always so uncomfortable when you make these jokes. This is not like a father-daughter conversation usually," Schultz groaned.

However, she wanted to know if a happy ending from a massage parlor is considered "cheating," asking, "Like, would mom be upset?"

Shocked, Araujo asked, "Oh, wait, you're like actively married?" to which Mandel boasted that he and his wife, Terri, have been wed for "48 years."

The adult content star declared that would not be allowed in her romance with longtime boyfriend Owen Lynch, looking into the camera and telling him, "If you're seeing this, I'll f------ kill you. Do you hear me? Like, that's not happening."

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