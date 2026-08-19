Bill Clinton Looks Completely Unrecognizable With Long Hair and Bushy Beard in Post Celebrating Milestone Birthday

Bill's blossoming good looks from decades gone by are a stark contrast to his current appearance, which has sparked ongoing concerns for his overall health.

In May, he looked frail and unsteady and seemed to struggle to speak during a rare public appearance at the groundbreaking of a new $18 million men's drug rehab facility in Brooklyn.

The former president spoke in a hushed, gravely tone as he noted the center's personal significance, praising it as a place for addicts to get clean and start over.

"I believe in the God of second chances, and I've needed a lot of them," Clinton quipped. "So this is a place of second chances. As long as there's one person dying unnecessarily, keep going. Everybody counts, and everybody deserves a chance."