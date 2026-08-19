Bill Clinton Looks Completely Unrecognizable With Long Hair and Bushy Beard in Post Celebrating Milestone Birthday
Aug. 19 2026, Published 5:58 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton celebrated her husband's milestone 80th birthday by gifting their fans a rare look at their blossoming love, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former first lady shared a carousel of photos documenting her life with Bill Clinton, including some baffling snaps of the would-be prez looking completely different.
Bearded Bill Clinton Raises Eyebrows
Hillary paid tribute to Bill with a loving tribute on Instagram. The 78-year-old shared special snaps from their romance, welcoming daughter Chelsea into the world, celebrating holidays as a family, and sharing a dance at the president's inaugural ball.
She captioned the collection: "Happy birthday, dear Bill. Eighty years in to your extraordinary life, I feel very lucky to have spent over 50 of them with you. Here's to more dancing, talking, and laughing together in the years to come."
But one pic stood out above the others. The undated photo was taken sometime in the early '70s, and featured the two early in their relationship while he attended Yale Law School.
Bill traded his well-known silver mane for an unrecognizable coif of voluminous brown hair, and complemented the shaggy look with a large beard.
Hillary stood out as well, with her long straight hair and era-appropriate giant sunglasses.
Fans Flatter Bill and Hillary Clinton
In the comments section, fans of the former first couple expressed their excitement at the glimpse inside the Clinton's personal lives.
"A truly amazing couple who have withstood adversity and slings and arrows their entire lives. This is what strength looks like. Love to you both! Happy Birthday, Mr. President!" one person commented.
Another gushed, "These photos made me tear up… what resilience and what love!!"
While one person shared, "Anyone who has ever been in a room with the two of you together understands this relationship exceeds marriage. It is deep respect, intellectual connection, humor, and abiding love! Happy Birthday, President Clinton!"
Bill Clinton's 'Frail' Recent Appearances
Bill's blossoming good looks from decades gone by are a stark contrast to his current appearance, which has sparked ongoing concerns for his overall health.
In May, he looked frail and unsteady and seemed to struggle to speak during a rare public appearance at the groundbreaking of a new $18 million men's drug rehab facility in Brooklyn.
The former president spoke in a hushed, gravely tone as he noted the center's personal significance, praising it as a place for addicts to get clean and start over.
"I believe in the God of second chances, and I've needed a lot of them," Clinton quipped. "So this is a place of second chances. As long as there's one person dying unnecessarily, keep going. Everybody counts, and everybody deserves a chance."
Bill Clinton's Health Woes
Bill has experienced several health setbacks in recent years.
He suffered a heart attack that required bypass surgery in 2004 and sparked concerns after he was photographed with a defibrillator last August. The former president had been spotted alongside Hillary leaving the Hamptons with the device in tow.
Perhaps scariest of all, just a few years after leaving the White House, Bill had a quadruple heart bypass.
Doctors said he had a nearly 100 percent blockage in some of his arteries when he underwent surgery and had narrowly avoided having a major heart attack.