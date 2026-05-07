Frail Bill Clinton, 79, Sparks Health Fears After Ex-Prez Looks Unsteady and Struggles to Speak at Rare Public Appearance

Clinton was on hand for the groundbreaking of a 70-bed expansion of the Anchor House Men's Addiction Rehabilitation Facility.

The former president, who turns 80 in August, spoke in a hushed, gravely tone as he noted the center's personal significance, praising it as a place for addicts to get clean and start over.

"I believe in the God of second chances, and I've needed a lot of them," Clinton quipped. "So this is a place of second chances. As long as there's one person dying unnecessarily, keep going. Everybody counts, and everybody deserves a chance."

Clinton confessed the cause was crucial to him, and mentioned his brother Roger's own battle with substance abuse.

"I have a brother I’m very proud of who was in rehab four times, was in prison 14 months, and was very near death after battling it for 50 years, almost," he continued. "And just when it seemed that all of our time had gone out, he decided he wanted to live. And there were people there who wanted to help him stay alive."