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Home > Celebrity > Tupac Shakur

Tupac Murder Trial: Shooting Erupts Near Las Vegas Courthouse as Late Rapper’s Family Departs After Hearing

A mugshot of Duane Davis alongside a photo of Tupac Shakur
Source: MEGA

Duane Davis is on trial for the murder of Tupac Shakur.

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Aug. 19 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

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The trial for the murder of Tupac Shakur is underway, but a nearby security risk brought police close to the courthouse.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department responded to a call regarding a shooting at a Starbucks downtown on August 18, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the time, Shakur's family was exiting the courthouse.

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Police Respond to Shooting Near Courthouse

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A photo of the Las Vegas sign
Source: MEGA

No one was injured in the shooting.

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The shooting, police learned, resulted in no victims, and it did not immediately appear to be related to the nearby murder trial unfolding at the courthouse, TMZ reported.

At Clark County District Court Regional Justice Center, Duane "Keefe D" Davis is being tried for the 1996 murder of the rapper. He pleaded not guilty to murder with a deadly weapon, with an added sentencing enhancement for the intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang.

As Radar previously reported, Shakur and Suge Knight were driving away from a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand casino in Las Vegas when the incident occurred. Knight survived the incident, but Shakur died days later while receiving medical care.

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Duane 'Keefe D' Davis Accused of Murder

A photo of Duane Davis
Source: MEGA

The former gangster previously admitted to his involvement in a book.

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While Davis wasn't accused of directly shooting Tupac, prosecutors alleged he purchased the gun and provided it to the actual shooter. They further alleged Davis was in the vehicle that pulled up next to the rapper at the time of the shooting.

Most notably, their theory matches Davis' own tale of the fateful night. He previously confessed to involvement in the shooting during a police conversation as part of a proffer agreement. He also seemingly admitted his involvement in his memoir, Compton Street Legend.

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Defense Claims Confessions Were Inaccurate

A photo of Tupac Shakur
Source: MEGA

Davis claimed he told the story simply for the payout.

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Before the trial, the judge ruled both the police interview and excerpts from his book were allowed to be admitted into court.

One expert attorney told Radar that the former gangster "blew up his own case" by going public with his tale. He argued a proffer agreement, which means police promise not to prosecute someone if they squeal, becomes void if the individual turns around and tells the public the same facts.

"If you get a confidential proffer deal, you keep your mouth shut," Peter S. Christiansen, founder of Christiansen Trial Lawyers said. "The second Keefe D went on talk shows and wrote a tell-all book repeating those claims, he blew up his own protection. You can’t claim secrecy on something you sold for profit."

As for the book, Davis claimed he wasn't involved in its writing. Instead, he alleged a ghostwriter offered him a massive sum to tell a story. The writer, Davis alleged, embellished the events of the night, resulting in an inaccurate version of the story.

"I sang because they promised I would not be prosecuted," Davis wrote in his book Compton Street Legend.

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Davis Is One of Four Allegedly in Famous White Cadillac

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A photo of Tupac Shakur
Source: MEGA

Davis is the only living person who was allegedly in the vehicle when Shakur was shot.

Investigators worked tirelessly on the case against Davis for years, piecing together reports, clues, and evidence. There were multiple delays in the investigation, including a point when the trail ran cold. While they managed to put together a working theory, including determining a guess of who was in the car, they struggled to obtain enough evidence to back up their claim in court.

Authorities believe there were multiple men in the famous white Cadillac, which rolled up next to the vehicle Shakur and his friend Suge Knight were driving in. They alleged Davis was in the front seat while Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, Davis' nephew, allegedly fired the gun. Additionally, Deandrae "Freaky" Smith and Terry "Bubble Up" Brown were allegedly in the vehicle.

The three other men died before the investigation turned over a solid lead, meaning Davis was the only one of the four to face charges.

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