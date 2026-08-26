Dolly Parton Recorded Secret Song That Will Be Released for Fans in 2046 — Two Decades After Her Death at 80

Parton died on August 25, 2026 after reportedly battling a brief stint of cancer. Her nephew, Brian Seaver, announced her death on behalf of the family.

He said, "I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next.

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

He added, "It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."