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Home > Celebrity > Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Recorded Secret Song That Will Be Released for Fans in 2046 — Two Decades After Her Death at 80

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Source: MEGA

One final Dolly Parton song is set for release.

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Aug. 26 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Despite Dolly Parton's recent death, he music career is not yet over, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The country legend thought of recording one final track. Her secret song, My Place in History, was sealed away and locked up until her 100th birthday.

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Dolly Parton Pre-Recorded a Song

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A photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton's track will be released on her 100th birthday.

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A copy of the song is stored on a CD in a wooden "Dream Box" at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. My Place in History was reportedly recorded in 2015, the year the famous amusement park opened.

The song is set for release on January 19, 2046, according to Business Insider.

Her decision to place the music on a CD was, admittedly, risky. Parton previously acknowledged CDs might not remain a preferred method forever, and streaming was already taking over when it was recorded. Plus, the CD itself could rot, but Parton remained hopeful.

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Burying the Song Was Emotionally Difficult

A photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton grappled with the idea that she'd never be able to witness the world's reaction.

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Parton previously reflected on her plan for a posthumous song, admitting it wasn't necessarily meant for her death, but rather a celebration of the park. She told American Songwriter, "It would be a song that will never be heard until 30 years from the time we opened the resort. They said, 'You'll be long dead.' I said, 'Well, maybe not. I'll be 99. I've seen people live to be older than that.'"

The plan was later amended to release upon her 100th birthday.

Sitting on the new song wasn't easy for Parton, who felt like keeping it behind a key was like "burying one of my kids, putting it on ice or something." She confessed, though, "I won't be around to see it brought back to life. It's just burning me up inside that I have to leave it in there."

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Dolly Parton's Tragic Death

A photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton reportedly suffered from a brief battle with cancer.

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Parton died on August 25, 2026 after reportedly battling a brief stint of cancer. Her nephew, Brian Seaver, announced her death on behalf of the family.

He said, "I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next.

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

He added, "It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."

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Country Singer Remembered for Her Philanthropy

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A photo of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

She spearheaded a famous reading program while alive.

Parton's legacy will live on through her music, including hits like Jolene and I Will Always Love You.

However, her philanthropic and charitable endeavors will also mark her impact. She was known for her reading initiative, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which delivered free books to children monthly.

Additionally, she gave away as much as $600million throughout her life.

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