EXCLUSIVE: 'I Buried Diana' — Coffin-Bearer Who Laid Diana to Rest Describes Agony of Imagining Her Sons' Faces as He Lowered Her Into Grave

He was a private in the Princess of Wales' Royal Regiment – of which Diana was colonel-in-chief – when she died. Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, asked the regiment to provide bearers for the private burial at Althorp following the emotional service in Westminster Abbey.

They had just returned to their barracks in Tidworth, Hants, after a tour of duty in Omagh, Northern Ireland.

Enright said: "We were just about to go home for the weekend when we were told all leave was cancelled. We knew it was something to do with Diana. Volunteers were asked for, irrespective of rank. The only criterion was that we had to be at least 6ft tall, which I was.

"When we were told that we were going to form the final bearer party, everyone wanted to be part of it. We ran to the parade ground and the regimental sergeant major carried out the selection process."

Enright, who went on to run an office refurbishment firm, was one of two privates chosen to take part.

He added: "We were told that what we were doing was totally secret and we should tell no one apart from closest family."

For the next two days, the bearer party practiced under the direction of Flight Sgt Gary Bennett of the Queen's Colour Squadron, RAF Regiment.

Using a coffin and sandbags, the team practiced their 100ft walk that crossed the wooden bridge to Diana's island grave.

Enright said: "We knew it was a lead-lined coffin and was going to be heavy, but we had no idea of the exact weight. We just keep going over and over it. We had to get it right. We could not let the family or the princess down."

The day before the funeral, the team went to a hotel near Althorp, claiming to be rugby players.

"It was perfectly believable as we were all big, strapping lads," Nigel added.

On the day itself, they spruced up their uniforms and carried on practicing.

"Our shoulders were all getting quite bruised. But it had to run smooth, just like clockwork," recalled Enright. "The coarse fabric hessian had been placed all along the wooden bridge to make sure we did not slip."