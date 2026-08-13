EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's 'Unusual Late-Night Comfort Eating Snack Habit' Revealed

Her former bodyguard Ken Wharfe, 77, and former royal chef Mervyn Wycherley have revealed how the princess regularly visited the kitchen, where her favorite snacks were deliberately kept waiting for her.

A source familiar with Diana's palace routine claimed: "Diana didn't always want something elaborate prepared by a royal chef. Sometimes she simply wanted to wander into the kitchen, find something cold in the fridge and eat it while talking to the people working there. It may sound unusual, but it was just comfort food late at night in a very informal setting."

Wharfe recalled how comfortable Diana appeared around the palace kitchen and its staff.

He said: "I remember the princess would very often come in and sit in the kitchen with (Wycherley)," adding the princess would eat sitting "astride the chest freeze or whatever."

Wycherley agreed Diana "spent a lot of time in the kitchen" and revealed he ensured her preferred snacks were readily available.

He recalled: "I always had in the kitchen, there was a small fridge, and I used to leave things in the fridge that she liked – cold lamb cutlets and things like that."

Wycherley added: "So she could just snack whenever she wanted to."