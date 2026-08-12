EXCLUSIVE: Karen Derrico's Preliminary Hearing Called Off Weeks After Former TLC Star Allegedly Threatened to Kill Her Ex-Husband and 14 Kids

Karen Derrico's preliminary hearing has been called off weeks after the former TLC reality star was accused of threatening to kill her ex-husband, Deon Derrico, and their 14 children, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Court records obtained by Radar show Karen, who is charged under her legal name, Karen Carter, was not present in court when the case came before a Nevada judge on August 6. Her defense called off the preliminary hearing and requested a continuance.