EXCLUSIVE: Karen Derrico's Preliminary Hearing Called Off Weeks After Former TLC Star Allegedly Threatened to Kill Her Ex-Husband and 14 Kids
Aug. 12 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Karen Derrico's preliminary hearing has been called off weeks after the former TLC reality star was accused of threatening to kill her ex-husband, Deon Derrico, and their 14 children, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Court records obtained by Radar show Karen, who is charged under her legal name, Karen Carter, was not present in court when the case came before a Nevada judge on August 6. Her defense called off the preliminary hearing and requested a continuance.
Karen Derrico Hearing Called Off
The request was granted, and the case was instead passed for a status check on negotiations. Karen is now scheduled to return to court on August 25 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Kalani Hoo.
The court records also reveal Karen's existing bond conditions remain in effect, along with a no-contact and stay-away order. The latest development comes after Karen was arrested in North Las Vegas on June 17 following an alleged domestic dispute involving her ex-husband.
Karen Derrico Hit With Four Criminal Charges
The former Doubling Down With the Derricos star was subsequently hit with criminal charges, including aggravated stalking and attempting to prevent or dissuade a person from testifying or reporting a crime.
Karen has denied the allegations against her. She was arraigned on June 23 and entered a not guilty plea to the charges. The criminal case emerged following the end of Karen and Deon's marriage after nearly two decades together.
The ex-couple, who became known to television viewers through their TLC reality series, share 14 children.
Karen Derrico Accused of Trying to Kill Ex-Husband and Their 14 Children
Their show followed the supersized family as Karen and Deon navigated raising their children and the challenges that came with their busy household. The pair filed for divorce in June 2024, and it was finalized shortly afterward.
Despite initially appearing to maintain an amicable relationship following their split, tensions between the former spouses later spilled into court.
The June arrest marked a dramatic turn in their post-divorce relationship, with authorities becoming involved following the allegations against Karen. Radar previously reported Deon said it felt "like someone died" following Karen's arrest.
No Contact Order Remains
Karen's criminal case has remained pending while she continues to fight the charges.
The August 6 court records do not specify what is being discussed in the negotiations between the parties, and no agreement or resolution is reflected in the record.
The August 25 hearing could provide the first indication of whether the case is moving towards a resolution or another preliminary hearing. For now, Karen remains subject to the court-imposed bond conditions, and the no-contact/stay-away order remains in place.