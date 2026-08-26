Jill Biden Says Joe Should Be Remembered as a 'Hero' for Dropping Out of 2024 Presidential Race Against Trump

During an appearance on Jamie Kern Lima's eponymous podcast , the former first lady denied pushing her husband to abandon his reelection bid, even though Joe reportedly turned to her for advice as Democratic heavyweights called for him to bow out amid questions about his cognitive ability .

"There was so much pressure for Joe to step down and to step aside, and he was losing the support of the Democratic Party. And Joe said to me, you know, 'What do you think, Jill? What do you think I should do?'" she explained to the podcast host.

"And I said, 'No.' I said, 'You make this decision yourself.' I said, 'Whatever decision is made, you have to be able to live with it the rest of your life.' And I said, 'I am not going to weigh in for or against,'" she recalled.

"I kept true to that. And Joe's advisers came in and they, you know, it was...But Joe, I think, saw the direction that things were going, and he decided to step aside," she continued. "I mean, I thought what he did was heroic. I mean, he gave up everything."