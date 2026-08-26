Idaho 4 Killer Bryan Kohberger Granted New Hearings as He Fights to Withdraw Guilty Plea For Murdering College Students

Kohberger is currently serving four life sentences after pleading guilty to the murders of four college students: Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

On Wednesday, August 26, Judge Steven Hippler, the same judge who previously presided over the proceedings when Kohberger entered his guilty plea, granted the 31-year-old a status conference and an evidentiary hearing in his quest for a retrial.

But Kohberger will have to wait, as Judge Hippler scheduled the status conference for June 3, 2027, and the hearing for June 17, 2027.

Kohberger is also literally risking his life by trying to reopen the case. A second conviction could once again expose him to the death penalty.