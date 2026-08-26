EXCLUSIVE: Trump and BBC Want Judge to Delay $10Billion Legal War as Prez Faces Deposition in Explosive Defamation Battle

Donald Trump and the BBC have jointly asked a federal judge to delay their blockbuster $10billion legal war – as the president himself remains in line to be deposed in the explosive defamation battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, attorneys for Trump and the British Broadcasting Corporation filed a joint motion on Wednesday, August 26, asking the court to extend several major pretrial deadlines and move the trial-ready date from February 15 to April 6, 2027.

Trump sued the BBC over a Panorama documentary that he claims deceptively edited portions of his January 6, 2021, speech, creating the false impression he directly urged supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol and "fight like h---." He claims the broadcast was defamatory and damaged his reputation.