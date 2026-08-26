Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Backlash From Critics After Sharing Las Vegas Wedding Day Footage: 'This Is Kind of Weird'

The video Greene posted to X on Tuesday, August 25 captured the bride getting glammed up and slipping into her wedding gown, while Glenn suited up in a tuxedo for their big day.

The couple exchanged vows on a balcony overlooking the spectacular fountains at Las Vegas' Bellagio hotel before being pronounced husband and wife in front of cheering loved ones, while Beò and The North's 2025 song For the Rest of My Life played.

The newlyweds then took their celebration straight to the casino floor, where they were filmed rolling the dice at a craps table and celebrating a win at a slot machine.

"One month ago today, Brian and I got married in Las Vegas! Here’s a glimpse of our special day," Greene captioned the video, marking four weeks since tying the knot on July 28.