Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Backlash From Critics After Sharing Las Vegas Wedding Day Footage: 'This Is Kind of Weird'
Aug. 26 2026, Updated 5:39 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene wasn't feeling the love from critics after sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her Las Vegas wedding to Brian Glenn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 52-year-old former Georgia congresswoman tied the knot with the 56-year-old conservative journalist on July 28, but Greene decided to share extra content from their big day nearly a month later – a move some social media users called "attention-seeking."
'A Glimpse of Our Special Day'
The video Greene posted to X on Tuesday, August 25 captured the bride getting glammed up and slipping into her wedding gown, while Glenn suited up in a tuxedo for their big day.
The couple exchanged vows on a balcony overlooking the spectacular fountains at Las Vegas' Bellagio hotel before being pronounced husband and wife in front of cheering loved ones, while Beò and The North's 2025 song For the Rest of My Life played.
The newlyweds then took their celebration straight to the casino floor, where they were filmed rolling the dice at a craps table and celebrating a win at a slot machine.
"One month ago today, Brian and I got married in Las Vegas! Here’s a glimpse of our special day," Greene captioned the video, marking four weeks since tying the knot on July 28.
'It Doesn't Come Off as Genuine'
Rather than flooding her comments with praise, some critics questioned Greene's post.
"This is kind of weird. The filming of everything just seems off. Like you're filming a movie and not reality; it doesn't come off as genuine," one user wrote.
"Why do you film everything to promote yourself like the Kardashians? You’re so desperate for attention," a second person said.
"The fact that you think ANYONE wants to see this speaks to the narcissism and reeks of desperation. All you people want is celebrity following. Get over yourselves," a third person slammed.
A fourth critic asked, “Are you going to walk out on him like you did your constituents?" which was a brutal dig at Greene's abrupt decision to announce her resignation from Congress in November 2025 amid her escalating feud with former ally Donald Trump.
Brian Glenn Recalled First Meeting Marjorie Taylor Greene
The comments weren't completely hate-filled, with one woman cheering, "Beautiful, thanks for sharing a glimpse into such a special day. I wish you both a lifetime of happiness."
Greene and Glenn met at a Trump rally in 2022, which he was covering for Real America's Voice. He later told the Washington Post how seeing his future wife in person for the first time was "like, mystical – like a unicorn or something like that."
Both were going through splits at the time, as Marjorie's ex-husband Perry Greene filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage on September 27, 2022. It was finalized in December of that year, and the former MAGA queen and Glenn went public with their romance in early 2023.
Brian Glenn and Marjorie Taylor Greene Married Seven Months After Getting Engaged
Glenn popped the question over dinner on December 15, 2025, sharing a photo of the couple cuddled up with a massive 4-carat diamond engagement ring on Greene's left hand.
"She said ‘yes,'" he gushed in a post on X, while MTG reshared it, raving, "Happily ever after!!! I love you @brianglenntv!!!"