Jeff Bezos Faces Backlash From Critics Over Dolly Parton Death Tribute: 'Nobody Wanted or Needed to Hear This From You'

On Instagram, Bezos shared a photo of himself alongside Parton deep in conversation at a formal event.

He captioned the photo, "Dolly spent her whole life showing us what it means to lead with love. Lauren (Sanchez) and I are so grateful to have known her. She lifted everyone with her music, her generosity, and her joy. Sending our sincere condolences to her family and everyone she touched."

However, critics claimed he didn't match the same generosity that the billionaire applauded his late friend for, as one person in the comments section raged, "Nobody needed or wanted to hear this from you."

Another commented, "She looks like she's telling you to give to charity."

A third added, "Wild that she didn’t become a billionaire because she helped people. You could give 99 percent of your money away and still be one. May the people who greeted Dolly into eternal life today not be the same who greet you."