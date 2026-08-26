Jeff Bezos Faces Backlash From Critics Over Dolly Parton Death Tribute: 'Nobody Wanted or Needed to Hear This From You'
Aug. 26 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Jeff Bezos publicly offered a tribute to Dolly Parton after her death – but critics were quick to shut him down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Amazon founder, who knew Parton in real life, was struck by the news of her passing on August 25 and penned a sentimental message about her life.
Jeff Bezos' Tribute to Dolly Parton Ridiculed
On Instagram, Bezos shared a photo of himself alongside Parton deep in conversation at a formal event.
He captioned the photo, "Dolly spent her whole life showing us what it means to lead with love. Lauren (Sanchez) and I are so grateful to have known her. She lifted everyone with her music, her generosity, and her joy. Sending our sincere condolences to her family and everyone she touched."
However, critics claimed he didn't match the same generosity that the billionaire applauded his late friend for, as one person in the comments section raged, "Nobody needed or wanted to hear this from you."
Another commented, "She looks like she's telling you to give to charity."
A third added, "Wild that she didn’t become a billionaire because she helped people. You could give 99 percent of your money away and still be one. May the people who greeted Dolly into eternal life today not be the same who greet you."
Fans Demand Donation to Imagination Library
Commentors also encouraged Bezos to open his wallet and donate to one of Parton's most famous causes – the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The nonprofit sends out monthly books to children for free.
"Donate $100billion to the imagination library in her honor," one user demanded.
Another said, "Nice IG post. Did you donate to the Imagination Library?" while a commentator suggested, "A large donation to one of her causes would be the perfect way to honor her."
Jeff Bezos Previously Gifted Dolly Parton Monetary Award
Imagination Library faced significant budget cuts in recent years as local and state politicians voted to reduce its contributions, including in Missouri, Washington, and Indiana. The organization largely depends on charitable donations, with celebrities, including Taylor Swift, often offering up their own support.
While Bezos did not publicly donate to the Imagination Library directly, he did offer funds to Parton to use for her philanthropic endeavors. She received Bezos' $100million Courage and Civility Award in November 2022.
The Jolene singer decided where the funding was allocated, with the reading program being one of the options.
Dolly Parton Dies at Age 80
On August 25, in a video to fans, her nephew, Bryan Seaver, shared the news of her passing. He offered a sweet tribute after she reportedly died following a brief battle with cancer.
Seaver said: "I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next. This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now."
He added, "It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."