Dolly Parton's Marriage Advice: Singer Encouraged Intimate Life, Flirting — And Admitted to 'Fantasizing' About 'Other Men'

Parton and Dean first met in 1964. They got married two years later, in 1966.

More than 50 years after they tied the knot, Dean tragically died at 82.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," the I Will Always Love You singer wrote to her Instagram after her husband's death. "Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

Although Dean was in his eighties, it was still a loss that insiders claimed the country legend never quite recovered from.

"Carl’s death knocked the wind right out of her. She's trying to rally herself, but most days she looks lost," one insider claimed. "Carl was her rock. She depended on him more than people realized."

"Knowing Carl for decades and being the most important person in her life, now that he is gone, as much as she can take comfort in other family members and fans having her back, it is never the same," the insider added.