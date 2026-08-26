EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Faith 'Is the One Thing That Kept Her Going After Husband's Death'

Another insider said Parton's religious convictions became particularly important after Dean's death as her own health deteriorated.

They claimed: "Dolly had lost her life partner and was confronting significant health issues herself, but she refused to surrender to despair. She believed her life remained in God's hands and that while she was still here, there was still work she was meant to do."

That outlook also influenced how Parton discussed her health publicly.

Rather than focusing on fears about dying, she continued talking about work, creativity, and the projects she hoped to complete.

Parton explained her approach to People last year, saying her faith operated more through instinct than explicit instructions.

She said: "It doesn't come in words from me; it comes in feelings and a knowing that I have, 'Okay, time to go now. Time to do this, time to do that. No, Dolly, don't do that,' kind of thing."

"But I'm just guided," the legendary singer explained. "I just feel that I have a mission or possibly my ministry, so to speak. I feel like I'm supposed to be doing things, and I will quit when God tells me to quit, and I won't quit anytime before that."