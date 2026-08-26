EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Faith 'Is the One Thing That Kept Her Going After Husband's Death'
Aug. 26 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton's deep Christian faith was the one thing that kept her going after the death of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, helping her endure grief and serious health problems during the final period of her life, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
Parton died Tuesday, August 25, aged 80, following a brief battle with cancer, less than 18 months after Dean died in March 2025 at 82.
How Dolly Parton Coped With Tragic Heartbreak
The country legend had stepped back from some public appearances amid health problems, but those close to her said her lifelong Pentecostal beliefs gave her purpose as she coped with losing the man she had married in 1966.
A source close to Parton claimed: "Losing Carl left an enormous hole in Dolly's life, and there were days when the grief was incredibly difficult. Her faith was the one constant she could always turn to. She genuinely believed Carl was with God and that they would ultimately be together again, and that belief gave her the strength to keep moving forward."
Parton grew up surrounded by Christianity in rural Tennessee, where her grandfather was a Pentecostal preacher.
Faith remained central to her life throughout her six-decade career.
Dolly Parton's Secret Vow During Her Health Crisis
Another insider said Parton's religious convictions became particularly important after Dean's death as her own health deteriorated.
They claimed: "Dolly had lost her life partner and was confronting significant health issues herself, but she refused to surrender to despair. She believed her life remained in God's hands and that while she was still here, there was still work she was meant to do."
That outlook also influenced how Parton discussed her health publicly.
Rather than focusing on fears about dying, she continued talking about work, creativity, and the projects she hoped to complete.
Parton explained her approach to People last year, saying her faith operated more through instinct than explicit instructions.
She said: "It doesn't come in words from me; it comes in feelings and a knowing that I have, 'Okay, time to go now. Time to do this, time to do that. No, Dolly, don't do that,' kind of thing."
"But I'm just guided," the legendary singer explained. "I just feel that I have a mission or possibly my ministry, so to speak. I feel like I'm supposed to be doing things, and I will quit when God tells me to quit, and I won't quit anytime before that."
Why She Gave Millions of Dollars Away
Her beliefs were also closely connected to her philanthropy.
Parton established the Imagination Library, which provides free books to children, and supported numerous other causes throughout her life.
She also bought uniforms and football equipment for teams at her former Tennessee high school.
A source claimed: "Dolly saw her success as something she had been blessed with rather than something that belonged only to her. Giving money, opportunities, and help to other people was an expression of her Christianity. She believed that being fortunate created an obligation to give something back."
A Tragic Goodbye and Heavenly Reunion
Those convictions remained particularly powerful following Dean's death.
Our insider added: "Carl had been beside Dolly for nearly 60 years of marriage. Faith couldn't remove the pain of losing him, but it gave that loss meaning for Dolly. She believed death was a separation rather than an ending, and that became enormously comforting to her."
Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver announced her death on behalf of the family.
Referring to her late husband, he said: "Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens."